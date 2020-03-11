Will Wade didn’t need anyone to tell him how the LSU basketball team has struggled in the Southeastern Conference postseason tournament.
But Skylar Mays did anyway.
At a dinner the night before Senior Tribute on Saturday, Mays told Wade he and fellow fourth-year senior Marshall Graves had yet to win a game in the SEC tournament — going one-and-done three years in a row.
They lost their opener to Mississippi State in 2017 and ’18 and last year dropped a heartbreaker to Florida when the Gators’ Andrew Nembhard buried a 3-point shot with 1.2 seconds to play, sending the Tigers home with a 76-73 loss.
The misery goes a lot deeper than those three games for LSU, however.
The Tigers haven’t won more than one SEC tournament game since 2003. That year, John Brady’s squad crushed Arkansas and slipped past Florida, then fell to Mississippi State in the semifinals.
In the 16 tournaments played since then, LSU has made a cameo appearance eight times and went 1-1 on the other eight occasions.
Furthermore, since the tournament was resurrected in 1979 following a 27-year hiatus, LSU has advanced to the championship game just three times — the last in 1993.
Its only tournament title came back in 1980.
More recently, LSU has dropped four games in a row and six of its past seven going into the third-seeded Tigers’ quarterfinal matchup at 8:30 p.m. Friday against an opponent to be determined in Nashville.
Since Wade’s arrival, LSU has won an NIT game, an SEC regular-season championship and two games in the NCAA tournament.
But the Tigers haven’t had any luck in the SEC tournament, falling to Mississippi State 80-77 two years ago and to Florida on Nembhard’s huge shot last year.
“We haven’t won a game in the SEC tournament since we’ve been here, so that’s something else we need to check off,” Wade said. “When Skylar told me he hadn’t won a game in the tournament, I said, ‘Oh well, let’s try to change that.’
“It’s not like we’ve been just stellar in the thing.”
Wade has repeatedly said this week that the first game is the toughest to win, which LSU has proven many times in the past.
Going into this tournament, he feels confident his team can get the job done despite a rocky four-week stretch in February and early March in which the Tigers lost six of 10 games.
LSU, however, blew out Georgia 94-64 on Saturday to tie Auburn for second place in the league standings and earn a double-bye to the tournament quarterfinals.
Auburn claimed the No. 2 seed by virtue of its 91-90 overtime win over Wade’s team Feb. 8.
“We’ve got a chance … any time you get a double-bye and you’re one of the top four teams, you’ve got a puncher’s chance,” Wade said. “So, we have to put everything we’ve got into the first game against whoever that may be.
"We have to play as well as we can in that first game, and then get things moving downhill from there."
Plus, he knows past history has nothing to do with this year's event.
“Our record in this tournament leaves a lot to be desired, but a lot of time it’s the matchups,” he said. “Every year is different and everything is different; we just have to play better.”
Mays, who was named a first-team All-SEC pick by the league’s coaches Tuesday, is certainly ready to give the tournament one more shot as one of the top four seeds.
“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “We’re solid and we’re excited. We’re a dangerous team, man. We can get the ball rolling, and put wins together and see what happens.”
“We’ve got a good team,” Wade said. “We have as good a shot as anybody else who rolls into Nashville.”