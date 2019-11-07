Safety Grant Delpit practiced for the first time this week on Thursday afternoon, coach Ed Orgeron said, two days before LSU plays Alabama.
Orgeron said Delpit did not do much, but No. 2 LSU believes the junior will play on Saturday against No. 3 Alabama inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
"We plan on Grant playing," Orgeron said. "I think he's going to play, and I think he's going to do well."
Delpit suffered a sprain, reportedly to his ankle, midway through the fourth quarter almost two weeks ago. He had not appeared during the open portion of practice since LSU beat Auburn.
Delpit spent this week rehabbing, Orgeron said. He participated in some individual drills on Thursday. LSU didn't push him.
Orgeron said LSU has a "contingency plan" if Delpit cannot play, including using Kary Vincent at safety, but the team expects Delpit to feel ready.
Delpit, a unanimous All-American last year, has made 43 tackles this season, the third-highest total on the team. He has also recorded 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception and four pass breakups.
The anchor of LSU's secondary, one Orgeron described this summer as the best he has ever coached, Delpit bolsters the entire defense. LSU faces the second-highest scoring offense in the country against Alabama.