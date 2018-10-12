LSU has not beaten a team ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the regular season since the Tigers beat No. 2 Alabama in 2011.
In order for LSU to beat No. 2 Georgia at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, the Tigers offense will have to crack through a defense that has a style it hasn't seen thus far this season.
Georgia's defense is not the sack-making, turnover-forcing units LSU faced against Miami and Florida.
No, Georgia is ranked 116th nationally in sacks per game (one) and 51st in turnovers forced (nine). The Bulldogs wall off their opponents instead. Georgia hardly allows points (13 per game, second), yards (283.2 per game, 13th) or first downs (15.8 per game, ninth).
Georgia plays fundamental defense out of a 3-4 scheme under head coach Kirby Smart, and rarely requires the blitz of the two safeties, which generally drop back in pass coverage in what is called "two-high" coverage.
"A team that can stop the run and play two-high is a great football team," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. "That's what they can do. So, it makes it hard to run the football, and it makes it hard for us to throw the football against two-high. So, we're going to have to get them in certain situations. We're going to have to call the right plays, do the right things."
No running back has yet to rush for 100 yards in a game against Georgia this season, and preseason All-Southeastern Conference cornerback Deandre Baker and safety J.R. Reed have limited big gains on the receiving end.
"They're so good at their coverage that it makes it hard to get guys open," Orgeron said. "I think that's going to be the challenge."