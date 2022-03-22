When LSU football opens spring practice Thursday, there will be new faces all over the field. Most of the coaches changed, plenty of people left the program and more than two dozen players joined the roster.
It might have been difficult to keep up with so much turnover during the offseason. So to recap, here are the new names to know, the players who left and dates for spring practice.
New coaches
Brian Kelly, head coach
Matt House, defensive coordinator and linebackers
Mike Denbrock, offensive coordinator and tight ends
Frank Wilson, running backs and associate head coach
Cortez Hankton, wide receivers and passing game coordinator
Joe Sloan, quarterbacks
Jamar Cain, defensive line and running game coordinator
Kerry Cooks, safeties
Robert Steeples, cornerbacks
Brian Polian, special teams and recruiting coordinator
As LSU begins spring practice, here are five areas we’ll track closest in the month ahead.
New players in spring ball
Early Enrollees
- Will Campbell, OL
- Walker Howard, QB
- DeMario Tolan, LB
- Fitzgerald West, OL
- Quency Wiggins, DE
Transfers
- Greg Brooks, DB
- Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB
- Jayden Daniels, QB
- Kolbe Fields, LB
- Joe Foucha, S
- Miles Frazier, OL
- Mekhi Garner, CB
- Kyren Lacy, WR
- Slade Roy, LS
- Tre’Mond Shorts, OL
- West Weeks, LB
- Mekhi Wingo, DT
While LSU reconstructed the roster this offseason, it needs players who were already on the team to take the next step in their development. Here are five candidates.
Players no longer on the team
- Devonta Lee, WR
- Dwight McGlothern, CB
- Alex Adams, WR
- Trey Palmer, WR
- Landon Jackson, DL
- Max Johnson, QB
- Deion Smith, WR
- Eli Ricks, CB
- Navonteque Strong, LB
- Koy Moore, WR
- Damone Clark, LB
- Derek Stingley Jr., CB
- Cordale Flott, CB
- Neil Farrel Jr., DL
- Cade York, K
- Austin Deculus, OL
- Ed Ingram, OL
- Chasen Hines, OL
- Cameron Lewis, S
- Avery Atkins, P/K
- Tyrion Davis-Price, RB
- Jontre Kirklin, WR
- Andre Anthony, DE
- Liam Shanahan, C
- Glen Logan, DT
Spring Practice Dates
March 24
March 26
March 29
March 31
April 2
April 5
April 6 — Pro day
April 7
April 9
April 12
April 14
April 16
April 19
April 21
April 22
April 23 — Spring Game at 1 p.m. inside Tiger Stadium