When LSU football opens spring practice Thursday, there will be new faces all over the field. Most of the coaches changed, plenty of people left the program and more than two dozen players joined the roster.

It might have been difficult to keep up with so much turnover during the offseason. So to recap, here are the new names to know, the players who left and dates for spring practice.

New coaches

Brian Kelly, head coach

Matt House, defensive coordinator and linebackers

Mike Denbrock, offensive coordinator and tight ends

Frank Wilson, running backs and associate head coach

Cortez Hankton, wide receivers and passing game coordinator

Joe Sloan, quarterbacks

Jamar Cain, defensive line and running game coordinator

Kerry Cooks, safeties

Robert Steeples, cornerbacks

Brian Polian, special teams and recruiting coordinator

New players in spring ball

Early Enrollees

Will Campbell, OL Walker Howard, QB DeMario Tolan, LB Fitzgerald West, OL Quency Wiggins, DE

Transfers

Greg Brooks, DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB Jayden Daniels, QB Kolbe Fields, LB Joe Foucha, S Miles Frazier, OL Mekhi Garner, CB Kyren Lacy, WR Slade Roy, LS Tre’Mond Shorts, OL West Weeks, LB Mekhi Wingo, DT

These 5 LSU football players could earn larger roles when spring practice begins While LSU reconstructed the roster this offseason, it needs players who were already on the team to take the next step in their development. Here are five candidates.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Players no longer on the team

Devonta Lee, WR Dwight McGlothern, CB Alex Adams, WR Trey Palmer, WR Landon Jackson, DL Max Johnson, QB Deion Smith, WR Eli Ricks, CB Navonteque Strong, LB Koy Moore, WR Damone Clark, LB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Cordale Flott, CB Neil Farrel Jr., DL Cade York, K Austin Deculus, OL Ed Ingram, OL Chasen Hines, OL Cameron Lewis, S Avery Atkins, P/K Tyrion Davis-Price, RB Jontre Kirklin, WR Andre Anthony, DE Liam Shanahan, C Glen Logan, DT

These 5 LSU football players could earn larger roles when spring practice begins While LSU reconstructed the roster this offseason, it needs players who were already on the team to take the next step in their development. Here are five candidates.

Spring Practice Dates

March 24

March 26

March 29

March 31

April 2

April 5

April 6 — Pro day

April 7

April 9

April 12

April 14

April 16

April 19

April 21

April 22

April 23 — Spring Game at 1 p.m. inside Tiger Stadium