Carla Tejedo really, really hates to lose.
Maybe that’s why the faces of her LSU women’s golf teammates are still burned into her memory a year after an 18-foot putt on her 18th hole refused to drop, keeping LSU out of match play at the NCAA championships by one frustrating stroke.
“It was painful to see my teammates literally crying because of one simple shot,” the sophomore from Spain said. “But it motivates you to do better.”
Motivation, talent, experience and confidence. The Tigers have all those things going for them heading into the start of the first round of stroke play Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Like last year, the 24-team field will be whittled down eventually to the low eight that move on to match play to determine the national champion.
“We played this whole year knowing we missed match play by one shot,” LSU coach Garrett Runion said.
There's the motivation. Now they hope to finish the deal with the other three factors working for them.
Talent
LSU junior Ingrid Lindblad — whose individual title at the Southeastern Conference championships helped push her squad to the team title in match play last month in Birmingham, Alabama — is a razor-thin margin behind UCLA’s Rose Zhang in the women’s world amateur golf rankings. If the junior from Sweden can finish ahead of Zhang, she has a chance to move to No. 1 for the first time.
“It’s really close,” said Lindblad, who already has decided she will return to LSU for her senior year. “Too close. I don’t want to think about it.”
“I think it’s only a matter of time” before Lindblad is No. 1, Runion said. “She keeps getting better.”
Fellow LSU junior Latanna Stone, who tied for second with Lindblad in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, is up to No. 37 in the world, giving the Tigers a formable trio at the top with Tejedo (world No. 88).
Experience
The NCAAs are at Grayhawk for the second straight year, giving LSU an edge over a handful of teams that didn’t play there in 2021. LSU also got some work in there while they were playing in a tournament in nearby Mesa, Arizona.
“The more times you see a course, the more comfortable you get,” Runion said.
Confidence
The Tigers have won three titles in 2021-22, including their first SEC championship since 1992 and the prestigious Jackson T. Stephens Cup in October. They also finished in a tie for second with No. 1 Stanford behind USC in the NCAA regional at Stanford’s home course to get here.
“Tying Stanford on their home course and finishing second to USC gives us a lot of confidence heading into nationals that we can do this,” Runion said.
How much confidence? Before the Tigers left for Arizona on Tuesday, Tejedo was counting the days before she flies back to Spain.
“As soon as we win the national championship,” she said, “I’m going back home.”