The LSU men’s basketball team will be without senior guard Daryl Edwards for the rest of the season, coach Will Wade announced Thursday afternoon.

Edwards has been dealing with a foot issue most of the season. Doctors have been waiting to see if it would respond with treatment and rest.

But the decision was made to have the surgery Thursday morning, Wade said, noting early indications are that the procedure to have a plate inserted into the foot to stabilize the bone went well.

“Hopefully, he will be able to get a medical redshirt and we’ll be able to proceed from there,” Wade said. “We’ll help him in his recovery and help him move forward.”

Edwards, a junior-college standout at Northwest Florida State College, was one of Wade’s first signees when he came to LSU in March 2017.

A native of Fresno, California, the 6-foot-3 Edwards appeared in nine games this season, averaging 4.4 points with a high of 12 points against Louisiana Tech. He also averaged 1.6 rebounds.

He played in the first seven games before having the foot issues, which kept him out of the next two games. Edwards returned for the Grambling game on Dec. 1 and Incarnate Word contest on Dec. 9 but hasn’t played since.

To receive a medical redshirt from the NCAA, a player may not have participated in more than 30 percent of his team’s games.

LSU has 31 games on its regular-season schedule, so Edwards comes in just under the threshold of 9.3 games.

“That’s kind of why we made the decision when we did,” Wade said. “We’re hopeful he can come back (next season) or transfer. … We appreciate him sticking it out with us as long as he could; it just got too tough for him.

“This was the right move for him, just so he’ll be able to function with a little less pain. He won’t be pain-free, but he’ll have less pain.”

As a junior, Edwards played in 32 of 33 games with 16 starts. He averaged 6.8 points and 1.7 rebounds a game with a career-high 21 points against Alabama.

Edwards was one of LSU’s top 3-point shooters last season, hitting 37.1 percent from beyond the arc and 46.2 percent on all field-goal attempts.

The loss of Edwards leaves Wade with just 10 players for the remainder of the season since freshman Aundre Hyatt and junior-college transfer Courtese Cooper are redshirting.