KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Not long after a lightning delay, Javen Coleman began warming up in LSU’s bullpen Saturday night. He stood there for nearly an hour, throwing periodically between at-bats as he waited until Ma’Khail Hilliard reached the end of his start and coach Paul Mainieri decided to make his first pitching change.

The freshman finally entered with a one-run lead in the sixth inning of Game 1 at the NCAA super regional. He struck out the first batter he faced. He threw two quick strikes to the next one. Then four straight balls sailed out of his left hand, and the inning began to spiral.

By the time Coleman ended the frame, Tennessee had scored three runs as it capitalized on walks and a defensive blunder to take its first lead. Those three runs became the difference. LSU lost 4-2 inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium, where it will try to force a deciding final game Sunday afternoon and No. 3 Tennessee attempts to reach the College World Series for the first time since 2005.

The Tigers (38-24) struggled against junior right-hander Chad Dallas, who notched a career-high 12 strikeouts. Dallas completed six innings and forced two of LSU’s best hitters, junior Gavin Dugas and freshman Tre’ Morgan, to go 0 for 6 with six strikeouts against him. All but two players struck out. Dallas had similarly limited LSU’s lineup in the first series between these teams.

“He threw an awful lot of sliders, just like he did way back in March,” Mainieri said, “and just like in March, we didn't have much of an answer for it.”

Early on, a storm cell suddenly swept over the stadium, dumping heavy rain on the field. Some fans ran for cover. The deluge persisted, but the game continued, and in the top of the second, sophomore third baseman Cade Doughty lined a home run over the right-field wall. The rain lifted almost as soon as he touched home plate.

Not long after LSU took the lead, lightning cracked in the distance. Officials stopped play in the top of the third inning, reminiscent of a game earlier this season when lightning forced LSU and Tennessee to halt in the top of the ninth and resume the next morning. This time, play resumed after a 50-minute delay. Tennessee (49-16) soon scored a run against Hilliard in the bottom of the third.

“It did kind of affect me, but being a senior, I shouldn’t have let it affect me,” Hilliard said. “I should have made sure I was making those pitches in tough counts.”

Coleman began to warm up. He remained in the bullpen for 50 minutes as Hilliard pitched through the fifth inning and LSU added to its lead. Hilliard struck out six, walked none and allowed three hits. He threw 76 pitches.

LSU led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Mainieri replaced Hilliard, and Coleman jogged from the bullpen. He hadn’t surrendered more than one run in a single outing since late April. He led LSU to one of its wins at the NCAA regional a week earlier.

Mainieri wanted to insert Coleman with the top of Tennessee’s order about to hit for a third time, especially because the Volunteers had two left-handed batters positioned near the beginning of the lineup.

“Ma’Khail gave us five great innings, and Javen Coleman was the right guy for that situation,” Mainieri said. “Craziness happened in that inning.”

Coleman issued a one-out walk, then Jake Rucker zipped a ground ball down the left-field line, putting runners in scoring position. On his next pitch, Coleman coaxed a ground ball to Doughty.

Doughty looked at home plate, reconsidered, tried tagging Rucker as he ran toward third base, missed and threw late to first. Everyone was safe. Tennessee tied the game. Mainieri thought Rucker ran out of the base path, which would have been an out.

After another walk, Coleman induced a slow ground ball to Zach Arnold. The sophomore second baseman tried to start a double play, but LSU only recorded one out, extending the inning as the go-ahead run scored. The Volunteers pushed across their final run on a weak single before Coleman ended the frame. He threw two more scoreless innings.

“I felt they only hit one ball fairly hard, and that was the ball that Rucker hit down the line,” Mainieri said. “Outside of that, they really didn’t hit balls hard. I thought Javen threw the ball extremely well.”

The score held there as Tennessee brought in right-handed closer Sean Hunley. He carried the lead into the top of the ninth. Though Doughty nearly hit a game-tying home run and LSU pushed the tying run into scoring position with two outs, Hunley struck out freshman Jordan Thompson to end the game. LSU struck out 16 times.

The Tigers gathered their bags from the dugout as "Rocky Top" played over the loudspeakers and Tennessee’s fans sang. Ace pitcher Landon Marceaux leaned against the dugout railing by himself. LSU sits one loss from the end of its season, a position it has found itself in multiple times over the past few weeks. Marceaux stared at the field.