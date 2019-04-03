Tony Benford's stint as an LSU basketball assistant coach and interim head coach appears to be over.
Benford is reportedly leaving Baton Rouge to be an assistant on new Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams' staff, according to a a report basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.
Named the team's interim coach after Will Wade was suspended amid a wiretap scandal, Benford led LSU to a 3-2 record to close out the season. The first win was the Southeastern Conference regular season title clincher over Vanderbilt in the final game of the regular season. LSU lost its SEC tournament opener to Florida, then won NCAA Tournament games against Yale and Maryland before its season ended at the hands of Michigan State.
Benford has previously served five years as the head coach at North Texas, where he succeeded Johnny Jones, who left to coach LSU in 2012. A report from Sports Illustrated on Thursday delved into Benford’s background and potential to be a head coach again. In the report, his son said his father wants another “crack” at a top job.
“Why not Tony Benford?" said Rob Evans, a former boss and mentor of Benford. "I don’t know who in this country could do what he’s doing right now. It’s unbelievable.”
Benford spent two seasons at LSU after he was the head coach at North Texas from 2012-17.