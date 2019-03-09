Here are three observations from No. 9 LSU's series win over Cal as the Tigers approach the beginning of Southeastern Conference play next week.

Close calls

LSU could have been swept in this series, but it got a little luck and it made plays when it needed to. On Friday night, Josh Smith won the game when he hit a two-run single off the end of his bat. On Saturday, Cade Beloso hit a two-run home run to win the series. Coach Paul Mainieri said everything about his team needs to "get a little bit better."

Highs and lows from pitching

LSU got a couple of great pitching performances against Cal, but two innings caused concern for the Tigers. During the 14-inning doubleheader on Saturday, Cole Henry, Ma’Khail Hilliard and Devin Fontenot didn’t allow a run. But Eric Walker gave up four runs in one inning, and closer Todd Peterson blew a save by giving up five runs in another inning. LSU’s staff is still figuring things out.

Brock Mathis heating up

LSU entered the season fragile at catcher, but Brock Mathis has brought defensive stability to the position, and lately, his bat has come through. Trying to relax more when he hits, Mathis, who entered last Sunday’s game batting .111, ended the series with a triple and his third home run of the season, raising his batting average to .250.