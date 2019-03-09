For those keeping score, it's been 49 days.
Yeah, forty-nine straight agonizing days of hell if you're a sports fan in Louisiana.
Or perhaps that should be Lose-iana, which is what the past seven weeks have been like, offering fans in the state one "life ain't fair" lesson after another.
Just when things seem to be going great, a reminder comes along to slap fans back into the reality of just how cruel the world of sports can be.
The misery started on that Jan. 20 afternoon on the 6-yard line of the Mercedes Benz Superdome. Then it made its way across the street to the Smoothie King Center in the following weeks, before hopping on Interstate 10 and weaving its way toward Baton Rouge.
Sports misery around here has shown it's a strong believer in equal opportunity.
The Saints, the Pelicans and the LSU Tigers have all felt it, getting handed one L after another.
Louisiana vs. Everybody?
No, it's been more like Louisiana vs. every letter in the alphabet.
NFL.
NBA.
NCAA.
AD.
FBI.
You name it.
From the no-call to the telephone calls that went unanswered to the wire-tapped call, the boot has been getting kicked instead of doing the kicking.
There's no need to review that no-call in the Dome. It's been talked about enough. Besides, as you all know, that play isn't reviewable.
Then there were the calls from the Lakers that the Pelicans didn't answer. That came days after Anthony Davis, the face of the franchise, said he had no intentions of signing a super-max deal to stay in New Orleans and then tried to force a trade that would send him to join LeBron James in Los Angeles. The Pels didn't budge. That was all part of a soap opera that included: Davis leaving the arena to go get an MRI during the middle of a game, the NBA stepping in and saying the Pelicans had to play Davis despite the team hoping to rest and keep healthy the valuable asset they will trade this summer and the team firing general manager Dell Demps.
And then this week, details emerged about the wire-tapped call, one that started March Madness in Baton Rouge before the real March Madness begins. It led to LSU suspending men's basketball coach Will Wade indefinitely. In the recorded phone call from June 2017, Wade expressed frustration about the handling of a "strong-ass offer" to basketball recruit Javonte Smart, now a freshman at LSU who played at Scotlandville High School. As you know, the NCAA doesn't allow "strong-ass offers," or any kind of offers or forms of payment for that matter, to the athletes who are generating all that money to these schools. (that's a column for another day).
This magical LSU basketball season likely will end up with a giant asterisk beside it, much like the asterisk Who Dat Nation put beside the Los Angeles Rams' trip to the Super Bowl. And with Davis playing this season with one foot out the door, go ahead and put an asterisk on the Pelicans' season too.
Oh, and just for good measure, let's not forget about the Tulane men's basketball team, which went winless in conference play after losing to Wichita State on Saturday night. The Green Wave's last victory came on Dec. 17 against Texas Southern, another indication of just how crazy sports can be. Texas Southern, after all, beat Texas A&M, which beat Kansas State, which beat Kansas, which beat Tennessee, which beat Gonzaga, which happens to be the No. 1-ranked team in the country.
See?
Sports can really be cruel.
Not that anyone in Louisiana needs a reminder.
But perhaps LSU guard Skylar Mays, moments after the Tigers beat Vanderbilt to win the SEC regular-season title Saturday night, summed it all up best.
"We try to stay optimistic," Mays said on ESPN. "That's what LSU is about. That's what Louisiana is about."