The first-ever visit by LSU football to the historic Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California, will offer another something new for UCLA fans — the chance to purchase beer and wine inside the stadium.

UCLA will have beer and wine available for purchase at home football games for the first time this season.

Imported and domestic beer, as well as red and white wine, will be available at selected concessions within the stadium that seats more than 90,000.

“We heard the fans loud and clear that this will enhance the gameday experience, which is always a priority,” UCLA athletics director Martin Jarmond said in a release Friday.

UCLA will open the season Aug. 28 at home against Hawaii. One week later, LSU will begin its season Sept. 4 at UCLA.

Several schools and conferences changed policies regarding alcohol sales in recent years. The Southeastern Conference allowed stadium-wide alcohol sales for the first time in 2019, which allowed LSU to sell beer and wine throughout Tiger Stadium.