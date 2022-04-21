LSU coach Kim Mulkey confirmed Thursday she is hiring former LSU assistant Bob Starkey and that he will become associate head coach in place of Sytia Messer, who left earlier this month for the head coaching job at Central Florida.
Starkey’s return was reported last week. He joins Gary Redus as the two new faces on Mulkey’s staff going into her second season at LSU.
“I’m extremely humbled to have the opportunity to return to LSU and work with coach Mulkey,” Starkey said in a release issued by LSU. “Having previously been here for 25 years made Baton Rouge home for me and my wife (Sherie) and it’s beyond special to work with a Hall of Fame coach that has dramatically returned the magic to the PMAC. Simply put, it’s great to be home!”
Starkey, who was an assistant at Auburn last season, spent 22 seasons at LSU as a men’s basketball assistant under Dale Brown (1990-96) and a women’s assistant under Sue Gunter and Pokey Chatman. He was on staff for all five LSU trips to the Women’s Final Four and took over as interim head coach when Chatman resigned before the 2007 NCAA tournament.
Starkey stayed on as associate head coach under Van Chancellor until 2011. When LSU hired Nikki Fargas in 2011, Starkey moved on to an assistant job at Central Florida for one season and then spent the next nine seasons as an assistant to Gary Blair at Texas A&M (2012-21) before moving to Auburn.
“We are excited to bring coach Starkey back to Baton Rouge where he previously had so much success,” Mulkey said in the release. “Throughout his entire coaching career, he has excelled and has built a great track record of success winning basketball games and coaching elite players. Just like he did during his first stint at LSU, we expect coach Starkey will help lead our program to great heights in the coming seasons.”
Before his one season at Auburn, Starkey helped Texas A&M to the 2021 SEC regular-season title under coach Gary Blair.