BR.readylsustadium.092520 HS 882.JPG
Buy Now

A view from the eye of the tiger at midfield in Tiger Stadium as social distancing placards and roped off seats can be seen in the stands, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, as LSU readies Tiger Stadium for the Tigers' first football game amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Kickoff against Mississippi State is slated for 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Death Valley.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU will play its first night game of the season when it hosts Missouri in Week 3.

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. CT on Oct. 10, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. ESPN will broadcast the game.

LSU (0-1, 0-1 SEC) lost its season-opener to previously unranked Mississippi State last weekend, making the Tigers drop 14 spots to No. 20 in the latest AP Poll.

LSU plays Vanderbilt this upcoming Saturday in Nashville. The game begins at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Announcers will broadcast the game from a remote location, with the exception of an on-site sideline reporter.

Get your LSU gear here: Hats | Jerseys | Sweatshirts | T-shirts | Face Coverings

Disclosure: These are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

More information

View comments