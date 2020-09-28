LSU will play its first night game of the season when it hosts Missouri in Week 3.
The game will kick off at 8 p.m. CT on Oct. 10, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. ESPN will broadcast the game.
LSU (0-1, 0-1 SEC) lost its season-opener to previously unranked Mississippi State last weekend, making the Tigers drop 14 spots to No. 20 in the latest AP Poll.
LSU plays Vanderbilt this upcoming Saturday in Nashville. The game begins at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Announcers will broadcast the game from a remote location, with the exception of an on-site sideline reporter.