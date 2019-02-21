A former LSU player and staff member has re-joined the Tigers as a defensive analyst.
August Mangin has been added to LSU's official staff directory after spending the 2018 season as an analyst on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama.
Mangin is the second analyst to join the Tigers staff this offseason, including former Cleveland Browns assistant Mark Hutson, who joined LSU last week.
Mangin, a Lewisville, Texas, native played mostly on special teams for LSU from 2005 to 2009, helping the Tigers win the 2007 BCS national championship under former head coach Les Miles.
Mangin began his coaching career at Northwestern State in 2011, where he coached tight ends and special teams. Then, he joined Miles' staff at LSU in 2012 and 2013, working with special teams and the offensive coaching staff.
He returned to Northwestern State for four seasons as their special teams coordinator, before joining Alabama.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had requested to expand his analyst staff after the 2017 season, and he has repeatedly praised the staff that was more than doubled to 11 analysts in 2018.
"We are so much more prepared this year than all of last year," Orgeron said in October. "Dave Aranda was doing practically all of the breakdown work. Now it’s all done on Sunday. Guys are giving more advice. We meet more as a football staff this year than we ever have. Guys are in there meeting rooms. Offense. Defense. Special teams. We’re much more organized.”
LSU now has nine analysts listed on its staff. Former analyst Brad Kragtorpe was hired by the Cincinnati Bengals last week, according to Football Scoop.