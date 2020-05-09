Former LSU football standout Booger McFarland will not be returning for another season in ESPN's Monday Night Football booth, according to Richard Deitsch.
Co-host Joe Tessitore reportedly is also out. Replacements have not been named, but Deitsch is reporting they will be internal candidates.
McFarland played with the Tigers from 1995-1998 before a nine-year NFL career.
The Winnsboro native joined MNF in 2018 as a sideline analyst before moving into the booth last year for one season.
The New Orleans Saints place twice on MNF in 2020: Week 2 at the Las Vegas Raiders and week 5 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.