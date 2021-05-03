Former LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings, his agent announced Monday afternoon.
He became the ninth LSU player to land with his first NFL team either through the draft or free agency this offseason, and he will join former Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who recorded 1,400 yards receiving in his rookie season with the Vikings last year.
At 30 years old, 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, LSU's former punter racked up accolades as a four-year starter for the Tigers. In the 2020 season he punted 59 times, the most in the Southeastern Conference and second-most in all of college football.
Von Rosenberg, a Zachary High alumnus, averaged 43.9 yards per punt in the 2020 season, which ranked him 4th in the SEC. His career high average came in the 2018 season at 45.7 yards per punt, which ranked him at No. 8 in the nation. Von Rosenberg was twice named the Ray Guy National Punter of the Week during the 2020 season, and in four separate games (at Texas A&M; vs Mississippi State; at Florida; at Arkansas) had five punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
Von Rosenberg finished his LSU career No. 3 in punting average (44 yards), and No. 2 in both career punts (193) and punting yards (8,484).