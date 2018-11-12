Injured LSU starting left cornerback Kristian Fulton will "be out for a while," Ed Orgeron said Monday afternoon, which disrupts one of the more stable and successful position groups on the team.
Fulton, a 6-foot, 192-pound Archbishop Rummel High graduate, has started every game this season — after being reinstated in August by the NCAA to end a 19-month compliance battle over his using another person's urine for a drug test.
Fulton has been a comparable partner opposite All-American corner Greedy Williams. He is tied for second on the team with 10 passes defended, and his one interception — off of Georgia's Jake Fromm in the third quarter, which helped guide the Tigers to a 36-16 rout — is part of LSU's total of 16 that ranks second in the nation.
On the final drive of LSU's 24-17 win at Arkansas on Saturday night, Fulton got awkwardly folded over while deflecting a pass in the end zone. Fulton was helped into the locker room, returned to the sideline in the second half and got his ankles taped up but never returned to the game.
LSU (8-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) hosts Rice (1-10, 0-7 Conference USA) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Tigers' final home game. Orgeron said Fulton won't play.
"I don't know how long he'll be out," Orgeron said. "He'll be out for a while."
Against Arkansas, Fulton was replaced by true freshman cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who limped off the field in the middle of a drive in the third quarter and was replaced by nickel safety Kary Vincent Jr.
Joseph was not at Monday's open practice, but Orgeron said "Kelvin will be ready to play."
Joseph, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound Scotlandville Magnet graduate, has played in every game this season and has 12 tackles. He was the nation's No. 5 safety in the 2018 class, according to 247Sports. He played more often in the first six games of the season, when Fulton was still breaking in after spending a year out of football.
Orgeron said after LSU's 45-16 win over Ole Miss on Sept. 29 that both Fulton and Joseph "need to continue to make progress." Fulton has played the majority of the time in the five games since, with Joseph recording just one tackle in those games.
Orgeron said Monday he would bolster depth behind Joseph by moving Vincent from nickel safety to corner.
Vincent has started at nickel in every game since LSU's 38-21 win over Louisiana Tech on Sept. 22. If he moved to corner, that likely would mean Terrence Alexander would play nickel back. The Stanford graduate transfer started there the first two games of the season.
That move would hit the depth of the safeties even further.
Starting free safety John Battle did not play against Arkansas, still recovering from the apparent ankle injury he suffered on the first play of LSU's 29-0 loss to Alabama on Nov. 3.
Battle, a 6-foot-2, 206-pound senior from Hallandale, Florida, has started in every game except Louisiana Tech on Sept. 22 — when the Tigers won 38-21 while surrendering 330 yards passing.
Orgeron said Battle "may be able to play this week," and Battle was practicing with the rest of the defensive backs during Monday's portion of open practice.
JaCoby Stevens started in Battle's place at Arkansas, alternating with Todd Harris, who went down with an injury at the start of the fourth quarter.
Harris returned and practiced Monday.
Stevens has rotated to fill depth in the defense before — including a short experiment at outside linebacker at the beginning of the season.
Orgeron said Stevens, who has eight tackles and a sack, has "improved every week."
"He's learning how to play the position," Orgeron said. "He's learned how to cover in space. He can rush. We feel good with getting man coverage, we feel good in zone coverage. He's learning the defense."
The secondary's lack of depth might not be as noticeable against Rice, which has a scoring offense (19 points per game) that ranks 124th out of the 130 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision; but the effects might be more pronounced if the secondary isn't healthy by the regular-season finale against Texas A&M (30.1 points, 60th nationally) on Nov. 24.