If there was any player that could be called "elite" during LSU football's offseason workout program, head coach Ed Orgeron said, it would be backup quarterback Myles Brennan.

Orgeron said the Mississippi native added around 10 pounds to his 6-foot-5, 183-pound listed frame, while establishing himself as a leader in the "Fourth Quarter Program" under strength coach Tommy Moffitt.

"I saw something in the fourth quarter from Myles," Orgeron said ‪Thursday evening, following the first practice of spring football. "He was out there calling the team out, coming in, working on his own, studying film. I want to see him act like and work like the championship quarterback that I know he can (be), and he's done that."

Orgeron has often praised Brennan, who remains LSU’s only other scholarship quarterback other than starter Joe Burrow—at least until incoming freshman Peter Parrish arrives in June.

The lack of quarterback depth partially restricted the offense in 2018, Orgeron said, since it could not risk injuring Burrow by running him frequently.

Brennan didn’t play until Week 11 against Rice because he’d "experienced a minor injury that was hampering his throwing throughout the year," Orgeron said then, which kept Brennan from playing in earlier that season.

Brennan was 4 of 6 passing for 65 yards in LSU’s 42-10 win over Rice, and his one-game output in 2018 was few enough for him to earn a redshirt under the new NCAA rules.

Brennan, who was 14 of 24 passing for 182 yards and two interceptions as a true freshman in 2017, will be a redshirt sophomore this season, and Orgeron said Thursday that he’d like to play Brennan more.

With Burrow entering the spring as the starter—although Orgeron said he’ll be noncontact after publicly wearing a sling around his non-throwing arm in January, an undisclosed injury that an LSU official said wasn’t serious—this spring offers a dichotomy to last year’s quarterback battle that channels most of the focus on the quarterbacks growing in the new run-pass-option offense that’s being implemented by new passing game coordinator Joe Brady.

Brady worked with the wide receivers on Thursday, and Orgeron said that offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger will continue to coach the quarterbacks.

Orgeron said he thought the offense “was on fire” in its debut on Thursday, and in between drills, he said he asked defensive coordinator Dave Aranda what he thought.

“He said 'The quarterback knows exactly where to throw the ball,’” Orgeron said. “And those guys are prepared... I really like the direction of our offense. They spread the ball around. They moved the ball to receivers. They got the ball to our playmakers in space and they made plays. Our receivers had a good day.”

Orgeron praised receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who had 23 catches for 313 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman, and he said Stephen Sullivan spent some time working with the tight ends.

Sullivan, a 6-foot-7, 232-pound receiver who caught a Hail Mary touchdown to end the first half against Southeastern Louisiana, had been experimented at tight end for a short period last season.

LSU has minimal depth at tight end on 2018, losing Jamal Pettigrew (ACL) and Thaddeus Moss (foot) to season-ending injuries before the season began.

Both Pettigrew and Moss are back practicing, along with early enrollee T.K. McClendon, although Orgeron said Pettigrew will be withheld from most of the contact drills this spring.

After taking an off day Friday, the Tigers will resume spring practice at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

“Our guys have been working endless hours on offense to get this thing done,” Orgeron said. “They were prepared today."