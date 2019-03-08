If there was any player who could be called "elite" during LSU football's offseason workout program, coach Ed Orgeron said, it would be backup quarterback Myles Brennan.

Orgeron said the Mississippi native added about 10 pounds to his 6-foot-5, 183-pound listed frame, and established himself as a leader in the "Fourth Quarter Program" under strength coach Tommy Moffitt.

"I saw something in the Fourth Quarter from Myles," Orgeron said ‪Thursday evening, following the first practice of spring football. "He was out there calling the team out, coming in, working on his own, studying film. I want to see him act like and work like the championship quarterback that I know he can (be), and he's done that."

Orgeron often has praised Brennan, who remains LSU’s only scholarship quarterback other than starter Joe Burrow — at least until incoming freshman Peter Parrish arrives in June.

The lack of quarterback depth partially restricted the offense in 2018, Orgeron said, because it could not risk injuring Burrow by running him frequently.

Brennan didn’t play until Week 11 against Rice because he’d "experienced a minor injury that was hampering his throwing throughout the year," Orgeron said then, keeping Brennan from playing earlier that season.

Brennan was 4-of-6 passing for 65 yards in LSU’s 42-10 win over Rice; because he played in only one game, he was eligible for a redshirt under the new NCAA rules.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Brennan, who was 14-of-24 passing for 182 yards and two interceptions as a true freshman in 2017, will be a redshirt sophomore this season, and Orgeron said Thursday that he’d like to play Brennan more.

Burrow enters the spring as the starter, although he publicly wore a sling around his non-throwing arm in January, an undisclosed injury that an LSU official said wasn’t serious. Still, this spring offers a dichotomy to last year’s quarterback battle; instead, most of the focus for the quarterbacks will be channeled into growing in new passing-game coordinator Joe Brady's run-pass-option offense.

Brady worked with the wide receivers on Thursday, and Orgeron said that offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger will continue to coach the quarterbacks.

Orgeron said he thought the offense “was on fire” in its debut Thursday, and in between drills, he said he asked defensive coordinator Dave Aranda what he thought.

“He said 'The quarterback knows exactly where to throw the ball,’ ” Orgeron said. “And those guys are prepared... I really like the direction of our offense. They spread the ball around. They moved the ball to receivers. They got the ball to our playmakers in space and they made plays. Our receivers had a good day.”

Orgeron praised receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who had 23 catches for 313 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman, and he said Stephen Sullivan spent some time working with the tight ends.

Sullivan, a 6-foot-7, 232-pound receiver who caught a Hail Mary touchdown to end the first half against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 8, had been experimented at tight end for a short period last season.

LSU had minimal depth at tight end in 2018, losing Jamal Pettigrew (ACL) and Thaddeus Moss (foot) to season-ending injuries before the season began.

Both Pettigrew and Moss are back practicing, along with early enrollee T.K. McClendon, although Orgeron said Pettigrew will be withheld from most contact drills this spring.

After taking an off day Friday, the Tigers resume spring practice at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

“Our guys have been working endless hours on offense to get this thing done,” Orgeron said. “They were prepared today."