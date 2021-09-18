This pivotal season at LSU began with a mix of concern and optimism. It also began with a glitzy game in Los Angeles — one that offered the Tigers a chance to reestablish themselves as a player on the national landscape, maybe set the path toward a more successful year.
So much for that.
As we all know by now, Ed Orgeron's team followed that loss at UCLA with a quiet victory last week against McNeese State in Tiger Stadium.
That, of course, brings us to today, and to Central Michigan.
This is LSU's final chance to make improvements and adjustments before Southeastern Conference play begins next week at Mississippi State. And if you're taking Jim McElwain and the Chippewas lightly, you might want to reconsider. (More on that below.)
Crunch time is coming. In the meantime, here's a rundown of all our stories, game information, predictions, SEC rankings, betting information, things to know about CMU and much more.
COVER STORY:
You can make fun of a kicker all you want — until you need a game-winning 57-yarder in the fog. Or, for that matter, any type of field goal in any type of high-pressure moment. That's what LSU has in Cade York. “It’s pretty freaking sweet,” sophomore quarterback Max Johnson said, smiling. “We get across the 50, and we think we’re in field-goal range. And we are.” Wilson Alexander tells York's story.
SCOTT RABALAIS:
This week offers LSU one last chance to make important fixes before SEC play begins. The goal is not just beating Central Michigan, but being more dominant in the process.
PREDICTIONS:
You want predictions on this SEC-MAC matchup? Of course you do. Wilson Alexander, Scott Rabalais, Sheldon Mickles and Zach Ewing weigh in.
INSIDE THE BETTING LINE:
Zach Ewing, our sports gaming and betting director, takes a look at the LSU-CMU line. Also: Zach shares his five best bets for the college weekend.
SEC RANKINGS, FROM Nos. 1-14:
You can probably guess No. 1 ... but who's next? And does LSU even rank among the top 10? Our Sheldon Mickles sizes up Florida-Alabama and takes stock of the toughest conference.
FOUR KEYS TO VICTORY:
How does LSU avoid an embarrassing loss to Central Michigan? Keys include winning third-down situations and slowing down tailback Lew Nichols III.
CMU COACH JIM McELWAIN:
As you might recall, the Central Michigan coach has some history with LSU and Tiger Stadium. If you don't recall, Sheldon takes you down Memory Lane, when McElwain coached the Gators.
A LOOK AT CMU’s TOP PLAYERS:
Get to know the Chippewas' top three players: quarterback Jacob Sirmon, linebacker Troy Brown and running back Lew Nichols.
BEST TV GAMES OF THE WEEK:
Auburn-Penn State, Oklahoma-Nebraska, Tulane-Ole Miss: This weekend has more than a few interesting interconference matchups. Take a look at the best games on TV here.
It's a beautiful Saturday here in Louisiana. It's gameday. Let's do it.