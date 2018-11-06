LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg has been named one of 82 candidates for the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation's top punter in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the award announced Monday.

The candidates will be narrowed down to 10 semifinalists on Nov. 15, and then narrowed again to three finalists on Nov. 20.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 6.

The Ray Guy Award was first awarded in 2000, and no punter from LSU has yet won the award.

Von Rosenberg, a Zachary High graduate and former minor league pitcher, ranks fifth nationally with 46.31 yards per punt and has pinned 15 punts within the opponent's 20 yard line.

Ray Guy graduated from Southern Mississippi and played 14 seasons for the Oakland Raiders, has been inducted into the National High School Sports Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Here is the full list of candidates:

Final Watch List Nominees

Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

A.J. Cole, NC State

Aaron Dalton, Utah State

Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Adam Nunez, TCU

Alex Kinney, Colorado

Alex Rinella, Western Kentucky

Anthony Lotti, Wisconsin

Arryn Siposs, Auburn

Austin Parker, Duke

Austin Seibert, Oklahoma

Bailey Cate, Old Dominion

Bailey Flint, Toledo

Blake Cusick, Fresno State

Blake Gillikin, Penn State

Blake Hayes, Illinois

Braden Mann, Texas A&M

Brandon Wright, Georgia State

Bryce Crawford, San Jose State

Caleb Lightbourn, Nebraska

Clayton Howell, Appalachian State

Cody Grace, Arkansas State

Colton Rastetter, Iowa

Connor Bowler, Temple

Corey Dunn, Iowa State

Corey Fatony, Missouri

Corliss Waitman, South Alabama

Dane Roy, Houston

Derek Adams, Kent State

Dom Maggio, Wake Forest

Dominic Panazzolo, Texas Tech

Drew Galitz, Baylor

Drue Chrisman, Ohio State

Evan Finegan, Buffalo

Hayden Whitehead, Indiana

Hayes Hicken, UNLV

Jack Fox, Rice

Jack Sheldon, Central Michigan

Jacob Herbers, Minnesota

Jake Bailey, Stanford

Jake Collins, Northwestern

Jake Hartbarger, Michigan State

Jake Julien, Eastern Michigan

James Smith, Cincinnati

Jamie Sackville, SMU

Jared Porter, ULM

Joe Doyle, Tennessee

Joe Schopper, Purdue

Joel Whitford, Washington

Joseph Charlton, South Carolina

Kyle Thompson, Kansas

Lester Coleman, Virginia

Logan Tyler, Florida State

Luke Magliozzi, UConn

Mac Loudermilk, UCF

Mason King, Louisville

Matt Bonadies, Middle Tennessee

Matt Ference, Northern Illinois

Max Duffy, Kentucky

Michael Sleep-Dalton, Arizona State

Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah

Oscar Bradburn, Virginia Tech

Oscar Draguicevich III, Washington State

Parker Thome, Vanderbilt

Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech

Quinton Conaway, Nevada

Reid Budrovich, USC

Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State

Stan Gaudion, Hawaii

Stefan Flintoft, UCLA

Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse

Steven Coutts, California

Stone Wilson, FIU

Thomas Bennett, Tulsa

Tommy Townsend, Florida

Tyler Newsome, Notre Dame

Tyler Sumpter, Troy

Wade Lees, Maryland

Will Hart, Michigan

Yannis Routsas, UTSA

Zac Everett, Southern Miss

Zach Sinor, Oklahoma State

Final Watch List Nominees
A.J. Cole, NC State
Aaron Dalton, Utah State
Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Adam Nunez, TCU
Alex Kinney, Colorado
Alex Rinella, Western Kentucky
Anthony Lotti, Wisconsin
Arryn Siposs, Auburn
Austin Parker, Duke
Austin Seibert, Oklahoma
Bailey Cate, Old Dominion
Bailey Flint, Toledo
Blake Cusick, Fresno State
Blake Gillikin, Penn State
Blake Hayes, Illinois
Braden Mann, Texas A&M
Brandon Wright, Georgia State
Bryce Crawford, San Jose State
Caleb Lightbourn, Nebraska
Clayton Howell, Appalachian State
Cody Grace, Arkansas State
Colton Rastetter, Iowa
Connor Bowler, Temple
Corey Dunn, Iowa State
Corey Fatony, Mizzou
Corliss Waitman, South Alabama
Dane Roy, Houston
Derek Adams, Kent State
Dom Maggio, Wake Forest
Dominic Panazzolo, Texas Tech
Drew Galitz, Baylor
Drue Chrisman, Ohio State
Evan Finegan, Buffalo
Hayden Whitehead, Indiana
Hayes Hicken, UNLV
Jack Fox, Rice
Jack Sheldon, Central Michigan
Jacob Herbers, Minnesota
Jake Bailey, Stanford
Jake Collins, Northwestern
Jake Hartbarger, Michigan State

Jake Julien, Eastern Michigan
James Smith, Cincinnati
Jamie Sackville, SMU
Jared Porter, ULM
Joe Doyle, Tennessee
Joe Schopper, Purdue
Joel Whitford, Washington
Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
Kyle Thompson, Kansas
Lester Coleman, Virginia
Logan Tyler, Florida State
Luke Magliozzi, UConn
Mac Loudermilk, UCF
Mason King, Louisville
Matt Bonadies, Middle Tennessee
Matt Ference, Northern Illinois
Max Duffy, Kentucky
Michael Sleep-Dalton, Arizona State
Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah
Oscar Bradburn, Virginia Tech
Oscar Draguicevich III, Washington State
Parker Thome, Vanderbilt
Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech
Quinton Conaway, Nevada
Reid Budrovich, USC
Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State
Stan Gaudion, Hawaii
Stefan Flintoft, UCLA
Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse
Steven Coutts, California
Stone Wilson, FIU
Thomas Bennett, Tulsa
Tommy Townsend, Florida
Tyler Newsome, Notre Dame
Tyler Sumpter, Troy
Wade Lees, Maryland
Will Hart, Michigan
Yannis Routsas, UTSA
Zac Everett, Southern Miss
Zach Sinor, Oklahoma State
Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
 

View comments