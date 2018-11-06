LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg has been named one of 82 candidates for the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation's top punter in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the award announced Monday.

The candidates will be narrowed down to 10 semifinalists on Nov. 15, and then narrowed again to three finalists on Nov. 20.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 6.

The Ray Guy Award was first awarded in 2000, and no punter from LSU has yet won the award.

Von Rosenberg, a Zachary High graduate and former minor league pitcher, ranks fifth nationally with 46.31 yards per punt and has pinned 15 punts within the opponent's 20 yard line.

Ray Guy graduated from Southern Mississippi and played 14 seasons for the Oakland Raiders, has been inducted into the National High School Sports Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Here is the full list of candidates:

Final Watch List Nominees

Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

A.J. Cole, NC State

Aaron Dalton, Utah State

Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Adam Nunez, TCU

Alex Kinney, Colorado

Alex Rinella, Western Kentucky

Anthony Lotti, Wisconsin

Arryn Siposs, Auburn

Austin Parker, Duke

Austin Seibert, Oklahoma

Bailey Cate, Old Dominion

Bailey Flint, Toledo

Blake Cusick, Fresno State

Blake Gillikin, Penn State

Blake Hayes, Illinois

Braden Mann, Texas A&M

Brandon Wright, Georgia State

Bryce Crawford, San Jose State

Caleb Lightbourn, Nebraska

Clayton Howell, Appalachian State

Cody Grace, Arkansas State

Colton Rastetter, Iowa

Connor Bowler, Temple

Corey Dunn, Iowa State

Corey Fatony, Missouri

Corliss Waitman, South Alabama

Dane Roy, Houston

Derek Adams, Kent State

Dom Maggio, Wake Forest

Dominic Panazzolo, Texas Tech

Drew Galitz, Baylor

Drue Chrisman, Ohio State

Evan Finegan, Buffalo

Hayden Whitehead, Indiana

Hayes Hicken, UNLV

Jack Fox, Rice

Jack Sheldon, Central Michigan

Jacob Herbers, Minnesota

Jake Bailey, Stanford

Jake Collins, Northwestern

Jake Hartbarger, Michigan State

Jake Julien, Eastern Michigan

James Smith, Cincinnati

Jamie Sackville, SMU

Jared Porter, ULM

Joe Doyle, Tennessee

Joe Schopper, Purdue

Joel Whitford, Washington

Joseph Charlton, South Carolina

Kyle Thompson, Kansas

Lester Coleman, Virginia

Logan Tyler, Florida State

Luke Magliozzi, UConn

Mac Loudermilk, UCF

Mason King, Louisville

Matt Bonadies, Middle Tennessee

Matt Ference, Northern Illinois

Max Duffy, Kentucky

Michael Sleep-Dalton, Arizona State

Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah

Oscar Bradburn, Virginia Tech

Oscar Draguicevich III, Washington State

Parker Thome, Vanderbilt

Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech

Quinton Conaway, Nevada

Reid Budrovich, USC

Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State

Stan Gaudion, Hawaii

Stefan Flintoft, UCLA

Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse

Steven Coutts, California

Stone Wilson, FIU

Thomas Bennett, Tulsa

Tommy Townsend, Florida

Tyler Newsome, Notre Dame

Tyler Sumpter, Troy

Wade Lees, Maryland

Will Hart, Michigan

Yannis Routsas, UTSA

Zac Everett, Southern Miss

Zach Sinor, Oklahoma State

