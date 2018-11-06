LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg has been named one of 82 candidates for the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation's top punter in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the award announced Monday.
The candidates will be narrowed down to 10 semifinalists on Nov. 15, and then narrowed again to three finalists on Nov. 20.
The winner will be announced on Dec. 6.
The Ray Guy Award was first awarded in 2000, and no punter from LSU has yet won the award.
Von Rosenberg, a Zachary High graduate and former minor league pitcher, ranks fifth nationally with 46.31 yards per punt and has pinned 15 punts within the opponent's 20 yard line.
Ray Guy graduated from Southern Mississippi and played 14 seasons for the Oakland Raiders, has been inducted into the National High School Sports Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Here is the full list of candidates:
Final Watch List Nominees
Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
A.J. Cole, NC State
Aaron Dalton, Utah State
Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Adam Nunez, TCU
Alex Kinney, Colorado
Alex Rinella, Western Kentucky
Anthony Lotti, Wisconsin
Arryn Siposs, Auburn
Austin Parker, Duke
Austin Seibert, Oklahoma
Bailey Cate, Old Dominion
Bailey Flint, Toledo
Blake Cusick, Fresno State
Blake Gillikin, Penn State
Blake Hayes, Illinois
Braden Mann, Texas A&M
Brandon Wright, Georgia State
Bryce Crawford, San Jose State
Caleb Lightbourn, Nebraska
Clayton Howell, Appalachian State
Cody Grace, Arkansas State
Colton Rastetter, Iowa
Connor Bowler, Temple
Corey Dunn, Iowa State
Corey Fatony, Missouri
Corliss Waitman, South Alabama
Dane Roy, Houston
Derek Adams, Kent State
Dom Maggio, Wake Forest
Dominic Panazzolo, Texas Tech
Drew Galitz, Baylor
Drue Chrisman, Ohio State
Evan Finegan, Buffalo
Hayden Whitehead, Indiana
Hayes Hicken, UNLV
Jack Fox, Rice
Jack Sheldon, Central Michigan
Jacob Herbers, Minnesota
Jake Bailey, Stanford
Jake Collins, Northwestern
Jake Hartbarger, Michigan State
Jake Julien, Eastern Michigan
James Smith, Cincinnati
Jamie Sackville, SMU
Jared Porter, ULM
Joe Doyle, Tennessee
Joe Schopper, Purdue
Joel Whitford, Washington
Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
Kyle Thompson, Kansas
Lester Coleman, Virginia
Logan Tyler, Florida State
Luke Magliozzi, UConn
Mac Loudermilk, UCF
Mason King, Louisville
Matt Bonadies, Middle Tennessee
Matt Ference, Northern Illinois
Max Duffy, Kentucky
Michael Sleep-Dalton, Arizona State
Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah
Oscar Bradburn, Virginia Tech
Oscar Draguicevich III, Washington State
Parker Thome, Vanderbilt
Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech
Quinton Conaway, Nevada
Reid Budrovich, USC
Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State
Stan Gaudion, Hawaii
Stefan Flintoft, UCLA
Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse
Steven Coutts, California
Stone Wilson, FIU
Thomas Bennett, Tulsa
Tommy Townsend, Florida
Tyler Newsome, Notre Dame
Tyler Sumpter, Troy
Wade Lees, Maryland
Will Hart, Michigan
Yannis Routsas, UTSA
Zac Everett, Southern Miss
Zach Sinor, Oklahoma State