In college basketball, even the best teams have an off night every now and then.

But, like most things in life, timing is everything.

LSU’s first hiccup in Southeastern Conference play, actually its first since a 74-63 home loss against East Tennessee State on Dec. 18, couldn’t have come at a worse time.

With an opportunity to finish the first half of the 18-game SEC slate with a perfect 9-0 mark, Will Wade’s Tigers played an imperfect game Wednesday night.

Not only did a 99-90 loss at Vanderbilt keep No. 18 LSU from taking a full head of steam into what figures to be a tougher “back nine” over the next four weeks, it came against a team that had lost an SEC-record 26 consecutive league games.

So, on Saturday, a wounded LSU goes from playing the worst team in the SEC to one of the best in the league and nation with an 11 a.m. matchup against No. 11 Auburn in Auburn Arena.

A quick turnaround may seem like a good thing for LSU (17-5, 8-1 SEC) to get its mind off the Vanderbilt loss, but Wade wasn’t thinking that way Thursday knowing Auburn (20-2, 7-2 SEC) is the next challenge.

When asked Thursday if it’s best to turn the page and move on to the next game after a tough loss, he quickly shot down that theory.

“No, it’s best to learn from it and figure it out,” Wade said. “It’s not best to just move on. If you move on, the same thing will happen.”

With five tough road games remaining, as well as a home matchup with Kentucky, Wade knows how important it is to learn from the disappointing setback at Vanderbilt.

Wade was most upset with his defense, which will be sternly tested in the next nine games — especially against Kentucky and in the road contests with Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Arkansas.

While Wade said his team’s defense has been a problem for much of the season, it didn’t show until the stunning loss to a 12-point underdog Vanderbilt team.

After a review of the game tape, he found that Vanderbilt got inside the defense for 20 layups with several of those becoming three-point plays — exacerbating the problem.

In Wade’s eyes, the result was a combination of laziness and a lack of hustle.

“Some of them were out of the press where we weren’t spreading out the press the way we needed to,” he said. “Some of it was just getting whipped one-on-one. … Four of our five losses have the same deficiency defensively.”

Wade said the defense was uncharacteristically jittery, but blamed himself for that.

“We came in with a poor mindset; that’s my fault,” he said. “I’m the one that sets the mindset. I obviously didn’t have us in the right mindset or as focused as we needed to be. … We just didn’t execute the way we needed to.

“I played a big part in the loss, not having the right messaging and not having us as focused and in the right mindset. Defense is just a mindset and paying attention to detail and carrying out your assignment.”

Getting injured guard Charles Manning back to pair with Marlon Taylor would solve about 80% of the defensive issues, Wade said. But Manning is at least another game from returning after having foot surgery on Jan. 16.

In his postgame news conference Wednesday, Wade said his team had to figure out its defensive problems quickly because Auburn was licking its chops at the thought of grabbing a share of the league lead and could score 120 points.

Considering the loss at Vanderbilt, Wade said it’s a tough task, less than three days later, to be going against Bruce Pearl and a good Auburn team that crushed LSU 95-70 in the same building two years ago.

“I would say it’s very concerning. … We’re playing one of the best coaches, best teams in the league on the road,” he said. “In my opinion, it’s the most hostile environment in the league. They’ve got the best atmosphere of anywhere in the league.

“If we give them confidence offensively, it’ll look like the last time we went there when we just got the doors blown off us. If we don’t find something between now and Saturday at 11, it’ll be ugly.”

The basics

WHAT: No. 18 LSU at No. 11 Auburn

WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday

WHERE: Auburn Arena, Auburn, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch

RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; KLWB-FM, 103.7

UP NEXT: vs. Missouri, 8 p.m. Tuesday

Briefly

• Freshman Trendon Watford is averaging 16.7 points and 9.4 rebounds with two double-doubles in LSU's past seven games.

• LSU has won the rebounding battle in its past seven games, averaging 42.6 per game to their opponents' 29.3.

• In 2½ seasons, LSU coach Will Wade is 14-8 in SEC road games. He took a 95-70 loss in his only visit to Auburn in 2018.

Probable lineups

LSU (17-5, 8-1 SEC)

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 12.3 4.4*

G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 15.3 4.6

F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 14.0 7.4

F Darius Days 6-6 So. 11.4 7.4

F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 14.2 7.0

Key reserves

G Marlon Taylor 6-6 Sr. 4.6 4.2

G Aundre Hyatt 6-5 Fr. 2.1 2.4

G Marshall Graves 6-4 Sr. 1.2 0.5

* assists

Auburn (20-2, 7-2 SEC)

(update all)

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G J'Von McCormick 6-0 Sr. 11.0 4.5*

G Samir Doughty 6-4 Sr. 15.5 3.9

F Isaac Okoro 6-6 Fr. 13.0 4.5

F Danjel Purifoy 6-7 Sr. 9.6 5.1

C Austin Wiley 6-11 Sr. 9.7 8.9

Key reserves

F Anfernee McLemore 6-7 Sr. 8.0 4.6

G Jamal Johnson 6-4 So. 4.6 1.5

G Allen Flanigan 6-5 Fr. 3.0 2.5

* assists