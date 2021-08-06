Only two LSU football players haven't received the COVID-19 vaccine as the team begins preseason practice, athletic director Scott Woodward told the LSU Board of Supervisors during its meeting Friday.

LSU previously announced 97.4% of its players had the vaccine, while 100% of coaches, athletic trainers, strength coaches and equipment managers were fully vaccinated.

"I’m very proud of that effort," Woodward said in response to a question from a board member about the team’s vaccination numbers. "I’m very happy. The team is at 97.4 percent. For you who want numbers, that’s only two players that haven’t gotten it yet, and I think we’re going to get them there.

"The most impressive thing is everyone that touches our football players — from a coaching staff and from a support staff standpoint — are 100% vaccinated."

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

As LSU begins preseason practice Friday afternoon, the high rate of vaccinations within the program will allow the team to operate more closely to the way it did before the coronavirus pandemic began, though some restrictions remain in place.

According to current Southeastern Conference protocols, fully vaccinated individuals don’t have to undergo regular testing, are not required to quarantine after an exposure to someone with COVID-19 and can stop wearing masks, though LSU must wear masks inside the facility because Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent mandate supersedes SEC recommendations.

Having so many players vaccinated may also help LSU complete every game. Unlike the 2020 season, when the SEC added open dates knowing it may have to move games, the league won’t alter schedules this fall for coronavirus outbreaks that leave teams without enough players.

The conference will require a minimum of 53 available players every week, as it did during the 2020 season.

“You’re expected to play as scheduled,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said last month. “That means your team needs to be healthy to compete, and if not, that game won’t be rescheduled. Thus, to dispose of the game, the forfeit word comes up at this point.”