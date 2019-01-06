SAN JOSE, Calif. — It would be incorrect to describe Dylan Moses as discontented by his decision to play football for Alabama.

The former University High star, who finished his prep career at the IMG Academy in Florida, now leads the Crimson Tide's talented defense with 80 tackles, including 10 for loss.

That said, Moses maintains that he would have signed with LSU in 2017 had Les Miles still been the coach.

“I had a really good relationship with coach Miles,” Moses said Saturday during CFP media day. “I knew I wanted to play with him. I always said, they fire coach Miles, I wasn't going to go there. That's pretty much what happened.”

Miles was fired four games into the 2016 season and replaced by Ed Orgeron on an interim basis. Moses made headlines by committing to LSU in 2013 as a freshman, but the Tigers could not flip him back into their class after he switched his pledge to Bama in 2016.

