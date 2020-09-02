During an LSU football practice early last week, Arik Gilbert sprinted off the line of scrimmage for a vertical route. The Mike linebacker dropped into man coverage, but Gilbert ran past him down the middle of the field. He caught a touchdown, the kind of play that destroys defensive morale.

Gilbert, a freshman, has brought a new element to LSU’s tight end position. He has the body of a traditional tight end, but he runs like a wide receiver. He can chip defensive ends and block linebackers, but he has the skillset to play either outside receiver position.

Gilbert, whose first name is pronounced like “Eric,” has already received praise during preseason practice. At 6-foot-5 and about 250 pounds, coach Ed Orgeron said LSU can use Gilbert in similar fashion to former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, a 6-foot-5, 237-pound athletic marvel who made four All-Pro teams and twice led the NFL in yards receiving.

“Arik is the tight end we've been looking for to stretch the field,” Orgeron said.

Gilbert’s arrival helped LSU change the tight end position, a transformation in the works since LSU installed its run-pass option offense. After years of mainly using tight ends as blockers along the line of scrimmage, LSU has recruited tight ends who double as wide receivers.

In addition to Gilbert, LSU signed 6-foot-7 freshman Kole Taylor, a four-star recruit from Colorado. He was the No. 10 tight end prospect in the country, according to 247Sports, and Orgeron now believes LSU has more talent at tight end than ever before.

“The thing I like about the tight end position is we switched the mindset that our tight ends are blockers,” Orgeron said. “Our tight ends are now receivers. They can stretch the field. They're athletes. And they can block.”

Before LSU adopted a spread offensive scheme last season, the tight end position operated in a more traditional way. Tight ends lined up next to offensive tackles. They placed their hand in the grass, ready to block defensive linemen and linebackers in a run-based offense. They occasionally ran routes over the middle of the field or into the flat.

The tight end evolved in LSU’s new scheme. Orgeron joked last preseason that "our tight end is not an offensive tackle anymore,” and LSU converted 6-foot-5 wide receiver Stephen Sullivan to tight end for part of the season.

Starter Thaddeus Moss played outside and near the line of scrimmage, lining up throughout the formation. On the first play of LSU’s game against Florida, Moss lined up close to the left sideline, past wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. He moved beside the right tackle the next play and blocked a defensive end one-on-one. Then Moss split out near the right sideline.

“That's what the biggest change was this past year,” said Richard Dickson, who finished his LSU career in 2009 as the most prolific tight end in school history. “The tight end didn't put his hand on the ground. He was a guy that operated from a two-point stance, a guy that ran a lot of motion and tried to establish what the defense was going to do and be an outlet for the quarterback when the first read was gone.”

As LSU set offensive records, its tight ends finished with 61 catches for 711 yards and four touchdowns. The majority of the production came from Moss, who broke single-season school records for receptions (47) and yards (570) by a tight end. He was LSU’s fourth-leading receiver and a crucial player in the offense.

The receiving statistics from LSU’s tight ends the four previous years paled in comparison. From 2015-2018, LSU’s tight ends never combined for more than 27 receptions, 420 yards and three touchdowns in one season. They averaged 23.5 catches and 314.5 yards per year. Moss eclipsed those numbers by himself.

The weekend of that Florida game, Gilbert took his official visit. He watched LSU gain 511 yards against a defense that finished the season in the top-10 nationally for scoring and total yards allowed. Gilbert saw himself in LSU’s offense. The game sealed his recruitment, said Gilbert’s high school coach, Richard Morgan. Gilbert committed to LSU less than two weeks later.

“Now they have an offense that fits me,” Gilbert said after he announced his decision.

Gilbert started for three years in Georgia’s highest classification at Marietta High School, eventually becoming the highest-rated tight end recruit in 247Sports history and the first tight end to receive Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year.

Marietta used Gilbert like a wide receiver. He often lined up on the outside of the formation, creating mismatches with smaller defensive backs, and rarely crouched next to the offensive tackle with his hand in the grass. Marietta even threw him screens out of the backfield. One night, Gilbert caught 15 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns, breaking every Marietta single-game receiving record.

“We used him more in that hybrid position that Moss played for LSU last year,” Morgan said. “He's a kid we moved all over our offense to use his abilities, but very rarely was he lined up as a tight end.”

His senior year, Gilbert caught 105 passes for 1,860 yards and 15 touchdowns while leading Marietta to a state championship. He could’ve finished with gaudier statistics, Morgan said, but Marietta had two more eventual Division I wide receivers. The team spread the ball amongst its players.

“From the moment he starts, he'll be a 1,000-yard receiver every year I would think,” Morgan said. “That's just the type of talent that he is.”

Gilbert has already emerged in preseason camp, impressing his coach and teammates. Other players’ eyes widened when they discussed Gilbert. Quarterback Myles Brennan felt “grateful” to have him on the roster.

“He can run a route like he’s a receiver and he’s 250 pounds,” senior safety JaCoby Stevens said. “There’s been a couple of times when Arik will run around and bang into me and I have to absorb it. He’s a freak of nature, man.”

After Chase opted out of the season last weekend, a void appeared in LSU’s offense. LSU has now lost four of its five leading receivers from last year’s national championship team.

Though junior Terrace Marshall Jr. and senior Racey McMath have established themselves as starters, a third receiver spot opened after Chase’s decision. Gilbert could help fill the hole, especially in the red zone.

"Throw the alley-oop, catch it and touchdown, right?" Orgeron said. "There's a lot of things he can do."

Orgeron wants Gilbert to learn the intricacies of the tight end position this season. He missed LSU’s brief spring practice session because of a shoulder injury, and he may have to adjust to Southeastern Conference defenders. But LSU plans to use him in multiple ways, looking for defensive mismatches against smaller defenders. Later in Gilbert’s career, Orgeron said LSU may move him to wide receiver.

Dickson has watched LSU change his old position from afar. He finished his career with 90 catches, 952 yards and 10 touchdowns, topping the LSU record books in all three categories. Dickson returned to Baton Rouge after two years in the NFL. Now working in sales, he believes Gilbert will surpass his career totals. Maybe in one season.

“The way they're running with the tight ends right now, my record isn't going to hold up much longer," Dickson said. "I'm enjoying my last year holding onto them."