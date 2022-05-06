LSU coach Kim Mulkey promised she would hit the transfer portal in the off season and saved her biggest catch for last.
Maryland sophomore forward Angel Reese announced on Twitter Friday she is transferring to LSU, a move confirmed by LSU Friday. Reese was the leading scorer and rebounder for the Terrapins, averaging a double-double (17.8 points, 10.6 rebounds) and leading her team to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
“I chose LSU and Kim Mulkey because of the winning culture,” Reese said. “I trust in Coach Kim and her staff to help develop me into the player I need to be for the next level. Her resume speaks for itself and I want to continue that here at LSU. The relationships I’ve built here, especially with the team are so special and we are ready to work! Let’s Geaux Tigers”
Reese is the fourth transfer added by Mulkey, who guided LSU to a 26-6 record and a No. 3 NCAA Tournament seed in her first season with the Tigers. The Tigers have also recently added West Virginia transfer Jasmine Carson, Missouri transfer LaDazhia Williams and Ohio State transfer Kateri Poole.
Another West Virginia transfer, Esmery Martinez, initially chose to transfer to LSU but has since decided to go to Arizona.
The recruiting class also includes a strong group of freshmen signees: McDonald’s All-American Flaujae Johnson; NJCAA First Team All-American Last-Tear Poa; Sa’Myah Smith; and the All-Texas guard/forward combo Alisa Williams.
“Angel is coming to Baton Rouge as one of the most dynamic players in the country,” Mulkey said. “She’s an outstanding scorer with a knack for rebounding that will make an immediate impact in our frontcourt. I’m excited to get Angel on campus this summer and get to work.”
Reese, who also had 53 steals and 36 blocked shots, earned third-team All America honors and is the first Marayland player since 1975 to average a double-double. As a freshman, she played in 15 games and averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game.