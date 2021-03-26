Gloria Scott was working a football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2017, she testified to state lawmakers this week, when a group of men approached and sexually harassed her.

She identified one of those men as Derrius Guice, then a member of the LSU football team. Guice's name has emerged in two rape allegations and another harassment allegation that were reported to LSU officials, according to a recent investigation completed by the law firm Husch-Blackwell.

"It scarred me," Scott said as she tearfully recalled the incident and spoke to its impact.

"I have three granddaughters and I have five great-granddaughters, but I'm also here for other young ladies and women my age that may be harassed," she said. "It's so pitiful. You're messing with a woman that's a grandmother and a great grandmother. Just horrible."

Scott, now 74, said she reported the incident from December 2017, in which she accused Guice of repeatedly harassing her and saying "I want you to f--- me."

Scott testified that her attempts to prompt LSU to take action were not granted, but her placement while working future games was changed, she said she was told, to avoid potential reaction from players.

"I think about it all the time," Scott said as she looked down and struggled to continue speaking. "And I still see him standing in front of me and saying these horrible things to me. I'd just like to say I'm not just here for myself. I had to come here today and let you all know that LSU hides a lot of things."

