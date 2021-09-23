LSU opens its eight-game Southeastern Conference schedule on Saturday with a morning kickoff against Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium. Here are the top three players to watch from the Bulldogs:
1. Will Rogers, quarterback
LSU is happy it doesn't have to see K.J. Costello again after the Stanford transfer lit the Tigers up for an SEC-record 623 yards in their season opener last September in Tiger Stadium. But in comes Rogers, a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder who set a conference record last week with 50 completions for 419 yards vs. Memphis.
2. Makai Polk, wide receiver
After catching 10 passes in a season-opening win over Louisiana Tech, Polk topped that with 11 receptions for 136 yards and long gains of 41 and 36 yards at Memphis — becoming just the fourth State receiver to have multiple double-digit catch games in a season. A Cal transfer, Polk's 8.3 catches a game ranks fifth nationally.
3. Emmanuel Forbes, cornerback
Just a sophomore, Forbes, like LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Rocks, has been a pain in the neck for opposing quarterbacks. He is the SEC's active career leader with six interceptions — five of which came last season. He is the FBS' active career leader in pick-sixes with three and is fourth in interception return yards with 204.
Sheldon Mickles