Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath (4) pushes back on LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18) in the first half of the Tigers' home opener against Mississippi State during the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU opens its eight-game Southeastern Conference schedule on Saturday with a morning kickoff against Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium. Here are the top three players to watch from the Bulldogs:

1. Will Rogers, quarterback

LSU is happy it doesn't have to see K.J. Costello again after the Stanford transfer lit the Tigers up for an SEC-record 623 yards in their season opener last September in Tiger Stadium. But in comes Rogers, a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder who set a conference record last week with 50 completions for 419 yards vs. Memphis.

2. Makai Polk, wide receiver

After catching 10 passes in a season-opening win over Louisiana Tech, Polk topped that with 11 receptions for 136 yards and long gains of 41 and 36 yards at Memphis  — becoming just the fourth State receiver to have multiple double-digit catch games in a season. A Cal transfer, Polk's 8.3 catches a game ranks fifth nationally.

3. Emmanuel Forbes, cornerback

Just a sophomore, Forbes, like LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Rocks, has been a pain in the neck for opposing quarterbacks. He is the SEC's active career leader with six interceptions — five of which came last season. He is the FBS' active career leader in pick-sixes with three and is fourth in interception return yards with 204.

