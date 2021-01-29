LSU coach Ed Orgeron finalized his coaching staff with the hiring of linebackers coach Blake Baker and defensive line coach Andre Carter, and, according to term sheets obtained by The Advocate, their contracts are now known.
Baker and LSU agreed to a two-year deal that pays him $500,000 in his first season, then $550,000 in his second season, and Carter agreed to a two-year deal that pays him $200,000 in his first season, then $450,000 in his second season.
Both deals expire on March 31, 2023, and each has a maximum post-season incentive payment of $75,000. The term sheets still must be approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors, which next meets on March 5.
Baker's first season would rank 169th nationally among assistant coaches in college football, according to contract data compiled by USA Today during the 2020 season. Carter's first season would rank 486th nationally, but would surge to 204th in his second season — a clear incentive for the former NFL player and coach to stay for the fullness of his contract.
LSU officially announced Thursday night that it had hired Baker as linebackers coach, Carter on Friday, and, once both contracts are approved, the Tigers will have completed building its defensive staff around new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.
Jones, who spent last season as the Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach, was announced as LSU's new defensive coordinator on Tuesday.
The 41-year-old Carter coached with Jones with the Miami Dolphins as an assistant defensive line coach. The former All-American defensive end was a first-round pick out of California and played 13 seasons for five NFL teams, including the New England Patriots, where Carter made his only Pro Bowl and set the franchise's single-game record for sacks (four).
He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Cal in 2015, then joined the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff in 2016 as part of the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship.
Carter then began full-time coaching as an assistant defensive line coach with the Dolphins in 2017 and 2018 — coaching on the same staff as Jones in that first year — then spent the past two seasons as the defensive line coach with the Jets, who have undergone a staff overhaul upon the firing of head coach Adam Gase.
Orgeron has completed a staff overhaul that began when he parted ways with former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini and passing-game coordinator Scott Linehan after just one season. Former offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and defensive line coach Bill Johnson both retired from on-field coaching and are now analysts on LSU's staff.
Orgeron has trended toward hiring young coaches who have NFL ties as replacements. LSU's 2020 coaching staff had an average of 54, and the coaches on the 2021 staff now average out at 45.
"I think we have assembled as fine a coaching staff as there is in college football," Orgeron said in a statement Friday. "I know our players are going to benefit tremendously from our coaches, not only on the field, but off the field as well."
Orgeron swiftly hired offensive coordinator Jake Peetz, 37, and passing-game coordinator DJ Mangas, 31, who both worked under former LSU passing-game coordinator Joe Brady as assistants with the Carolina Panthers.
Jones, 41, spent five seasons as an assistant coach in the NFL, mostly working with the secondary in stints with the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and the Vikings.
Orgeron valued his coordinators' experience in the NFL, and he cited the Carter's professional experience as a major influence in his decision.
"Andre is a very bright up-and-coming coach who will do a great job with our defensive line," Orgeron said. "With our entire defensive line coming back, they are going to be able to learn firsthand from an NFL veteran on what it takes to become a dominant player."
Baker, a 38-year-old Texas native, has been Miami's defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, and he was a linebacker at Tulane from 2000 to 2004. Baker's return to Louisiana gives LSU an experienced position coach, a guy who has been a defensive coordinator since leading Louisiana Tech's defense from 2015 to 2018.
Miami's defense was sturdy and disruptive in Baker's first season, ranking No. 13 nationally in total defense (309.8 yards allowed per game), No. 23 in scoring defense (20.2 points allowed per game), sixth in tackles for loss (108) and seventh in sacks (46).
The Hurricanes defense mostly regressed in 2020, ranking No. 53 nationally in total defense (393.7), No. 51 in scoring defense (27), No. 17 in sacks (30) and fourth in tackles for loss (95).
LSU will now begin finalizing the defensive schemes it'll use for the 2021 season. Orgeron has been leading the defensive meetings with Corey Raymond, the only remaining defensive assistant from last season, since LSU's players began their offseason "football school" on Jan. 19.
Orgeron said upon his offensive staff hires that he would be patient with the defensive staff openings. Now the search appears nearly over.
"I knew that I could wait and get the right guys on defense, and I know we're going to get them," Orgeron said then. "I have a good idea of who that is going to be; we just have to be patient, wait until the right time. But I know I can help on defense gives me some security, knowing we could wait and get the right guys."