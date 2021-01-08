LSU sophomore Kiya Johnson is congratulated by a teammate after her score of a perfect 10 was announced following her floor routine in the TigersÕ season opener against Arkansas, Friday, January 8, 2021, at LSUÕs PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU sophomore Kiya Johnson celebrates with her teammates after performing her floor routine in the TigersÕ season opener against Arkansas, Friday, January 8, 2021, at LSUÕs PMAC in Baton Rouge, La. Johnson scored a 10.000 in the event.
LSU sophomore Kiya Johnson is congratulated by a teammate after her score of a perfect 10 was announced following her floor routine in the TigersÕ season opener against Arkansas, Friday, January 8, 2021, at LSUÕs PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU sophomore Kiya Johnson celebrates with her teammates after performing her floor routine in the TigersÕ season opener against Arkansas, Friday, January 8, 2021, at LSUÕs PMAC in Baton Rouge, La. Johnson scored a 10.000 in the event.
Freshman Haleigh Bryant looked like a rising star for the LSU gymnastics team Friday night, but sophomore All-American Kiya Johnson showed in the end she was the queen who got to wear the Tigers’ final stick crown home.
Bryant opened with a 9.90 to share top honors on vault and finished with a 9.975 on floor. But Johnson followed with a perfect 10 in the anchor spot to close out the season opener and help No. 3-ranked LSU hold off No. 14 Arkansas 196.550-196.350 before 2,553 socially distanced fans in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, a number limited by coronavirus protocols.
Johnson and Bryant’s brilliance aside, it was an often-wobbly season debut for the Tigers, who posted 10 individual scores below 9.80. That included a fall off beam by Johnson, who had a perfect 10 on that event at Florida last January, for a 9.275 that LSU had to throw out as its lowest score.
“That was not how you draw it up, but we got out with a win,” LSU coach Jay Clark said with a note of displeasure in his voice. “A lot of experienced kids made mistakes.
“Give credit to Arkansas. They showed up and hit their routines all the way through other than one (fall) on balance beam. You’re going to see a different team out of us in the weeks ahead.”
Johnson said she tried to put the fall on beam out of her mind as the Tigers went to floor, trailing Arkansas 147.275-147.200 entering the final rotation. But she admitted she was angry with herself, and she channeled those emotions into her performance.
“That’s something I don’t do in the (practice) gym,” Johnson said of her fall. “First-meet jitters. I felt I was more intense and ready to hit the floor.”
It was Johnson’s third career 10 at LSU and first on floor after several near-misses in 2020. The title was her 23rd individual win and eighth on floor.
“I always feel critical of myself,” Johnson said. “I can always find little things I did wrong. But it felt amazing.”
It looked a moment earlier as though Bryant would win floor, displaying some exceptional difficulty with her double front tumbling passes.
“You’re not going to see many do that at all in the world,” Clark said. “She does it as well as anyone I’ve ever seen. It’s hard to see that and not be impressed.”
Bryant added: “I’m a big front tumbler. Back tumbling is not my strong point. I try to do what I can for maximum start value.”
Arkansas’ Sarah Shaffer and Amanda Elswick shared first place with Bryant on vault. Sami Durante followed with a tie for first on bars with Arkansas’ Maggie O’Hara (9.90), the fifth career bars title for the LSU senior.
Fellow LSU senior Bridget Dean posted a career-high 9.90 on beam but was edged out for first place by Arkansas’ Kennedy Hambrick.
Hambrick beat Johnson 39.400-38.950 for the all-around title.
LSU head coach Jay Clark, left, and volunteer coach Ashleigh Clare-Kearney applaud sophomore Kiya Johnson's performance on beam in the TigersÕ season opener against Arkansas, Friday, January 8, 2021, at LSUÕs PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU head coach Jay Clark celebrates as LSU senior Sami Durante sticks the landing on the uneven bars in the TigersÕ season opener against Arkansas, Friday, January 8, 2021, at LSUÕs PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU freshman Olivia Dunne celebrates with head coach Jay Clark after competing on the uneven bars in the TigersÕ season opener against Arkansas, Friday, January 8, 2021, at LSUÕs PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU freshman Olivia Dunne sticks the landing as head coach Jay Clark celebrates on the uneven bars in the TigersÕ season opener against Arkansas, Friday, January 8, 2021, at LSUÕs PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU head coach Jay Clark celebrates with LSU sophomore Kiya Johnson after Johnson competed on the uneven bars in the TigersÕ season opener against Arkansas, Friday, January 8, 2021, at LSUÕs PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU freshman Chase Brock celebrates with head coach Jay Clark after competing on the uneven bars in the TigersÕ season opener against Arkansas, Friday, January 8, 2021, at LSUÕs PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU head coach Jay Clark celebrates as LSU sophomore Kiya Johnson sticks the landing on the uneven bars in the TigersÕ season opener against Arkansas, Friday, January 8, 2021, at LSUÕs PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU sophomore Kiya Johnson is congratulated by a teammate after her score of a perfect 10 was announced following her floor routine in the TigersÕ season opener against Arkansas, Friday, January 8, 2021, at LSUÕs PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU sophomore Kiya Johnson celebrates with her teammates after performing her floor routine in the TigersÕ season opener against Arkansas, Friday, January 8, 2021, at LSUÕs PMAC in Baton Rouge, La. Johnson scored a 10.000 in the event.
LSU volunteer coach Ashleigh Clare-Kearney, left, speaks with head coach Jay Clark as the Tigers compete on beam in their season opener against Arkansas, Friday, January 8, 2021, at LSUÕs PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.
The meet was Clark’s first as solo head coach following legendary coach D-D Breaux's retirement in August. In one of the unusual sights in a PMAC that is usually filled with 10,000 or more fans for the Tigers’ home meets, Breaux watched from several rows up in the stands, behind lines of cardboard cutouts of fans who could not attend.
LSU’s current coaching staff was also short-handed. Former Tiger All-American and 2017 NCAA floor champion Ashleigh Gnat did not attend the meet because of COVID-19 protocols, Clark said. Volunteer coach Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen, LSU’s winningest gymnast with 114 career titles, helped cover for Gnat coaching beam.
The Tigers return to action next Friday when they again face Arkansas, this time in Fayetteville. The meet is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Friday’s meet did not count toward the SEC regular-season standings. When the SEC went to a conference-only eight-meet regular-season schedule, it determined that each school would face one opponent twice. Because LSU was originally scheduled to go to Arkansas this year, that meet will count in the standings.