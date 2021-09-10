So after a hasty evacuation, a devastating hurricane, a week of remote practice and an ugly loss at UCLA ... where is LSU now?
Well, literally, the Tigers are back home. And for the first time in a long time, they're back in Tiger Stadium, with a sizable crowd and a robust tailgate scene. It's been a while since we've seen that.
More generally, LSU finds itself at a crossroads.
Ed Orgeron's football program has some issues. The Tigers were exposed last weekend in a 38-27 loss at UCLA. They've got problems to fix, and fast. Their first chance to do so is at 7 p.m. Saturday against McNeese State.
This is a matchup of two teams, and a meeting of two communities, who have been forced to handle much more adversity than they wanted to. You can read more about that here, in this great cover story by Wilson Alexander.
Here's a rundown of all our stories, rankings, information to know and much more:
COVER STORY:
LSU and McNeese State are two programs shaped by communities who have had to learn a powerful lesson: how to survive devastating storms. By Wilson Alexander.
SCOTT RABALAIS:
The last time Tiger Stadium was packed, it was Texas A&M, and a full crowd, and a “Burreaux” jersey, and so much more. Will Tiger Stadium feel that way again?
PREDICTIONS:
You want predictions? Of course you do. Wilson Alexander, Scott Rabalais, Sheldon Mickles and Zach Ewing are here to make their picks.
INSIDE THE BETTING LINE:
LSU is a 38½-point favorite against McNeese. This game is a good example of how the line in an FCS game might surprise you when it's finally posted. By Zach Ewing.
SEC RANKINGS, FROM No. 1 TO No. 14:
Sheldon Mickles rates the Southeastern Conference teams from top to bottom. Here’s a shocker for you: LSU’s not at the top. Not even in the top five. Here’s the rundown.
FOUR DOWNS:
How does LSU beat McNeese State? Keys include managing absences, defending crossing routes. (Hey, don’t take anything for granted.) By Wilson Alexander.
A LOOK AT McNEESE’s TOP THREE PLAYERS:
Get to know defensive lineman Isaiah Chambers, quarterback Cody Orgeron and wide receiver Josh Matthews: A rundown of McNeese standouts, by Sheldon Mickles.
BEST TV GAMES OF THE WEEK:
It's not corny, but the Iowa-Iowa State matchup is the one to check out Saturday. Here are your best bets for some quality Saturday screen time.
To our paying subscribers: Stick with our team, and thank you for supporting our sportswriters’ work. If you’re not already, please consider becoming a digital subscriber and continue to support our journalism.
Click here for a special offer from us. As a paying subscriber, you'll enjoy full access to our award-winning coverage, faster-loading web pages with fewer ads and much more.
Happy Saturday.