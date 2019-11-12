Wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase returned to the field on Tuesday afternoon as LSU practiced outside in cold, windy weather — conditions that resemble the forecast this weekend against Ole Miss.

Jefferson and Chase, LSU's leading receivers, had missed practice on Monday. They participated in the open portion without limitations.

Meanwhile, nose tackle Tyler Shelvin went through drills in a gold, non-contact jersey. Shelvin has worn a brace on his left arm since he appeared to injure it when LSU played Florida last month.

Shelvin, one of the most important players on LSU's defense, went down during LSU's win over Alabama. He returned to the game, and afterward, he lifted quarterback Joe Burrow on one shoulder.

Absences continued to litter the secondary. Cornerback Kristian Fulton, who missed part of a drive against Alabama, did not practice for the second straight day. Neither did safety Kary Vincent Jr., who came off the field limping twice against the Crimson Tide.

If Fulton and Vincent cannot play this weekend — coach Ed Orgeron has given no indication they will not — LSU will likely use some combination of freshmen cornerbacks Jay Ward and Cordale Flott and junior safety Cameron Lewis in the secondary.

Roll call:

Players missing from the open portion of LSU football practice:

Kristian Fulton, CB, senior

Todd Harris, S, junior

Kary Vincent Jr., S, junior

Eric Monroe, S, junior

Donte Starks, LB, freshman

Derrick Dillon, WR, senior

Tory Carter, FB, junior

Jarell Cherry, DE, freshman

Austin Deculus, OT, junior

Saahdiq Charles, OT, junior

Thomas Perry, OL, freshman

TK McLendon, DE, junior

Ray Parker, OLB, freshman