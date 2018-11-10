FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After being pummeled by top-ranked Alabama in its most recent game, the LSU football team needed a bounce-back performance in the worst way Saturday night.

No one, however, needed it more than the Tigers’ running game and their offensive line.

Coming off a disappointing performance when LSU managed just 12 yards on 25 carries, the Tigers tried to re-establish themselves on the ground in a 24-17 victory in chilly Razorback Stadium.

“Coming into the game, we knew we wanted to run the football,” LSU running back Nick Brossette said. “We just out-physicaled them and did a pretty good job up front.”

While it wasn’t an overpowering performance by any stretch of the imagination, the Tigers’ second touchdown of the evening was indicative of how they ran the ball earlier this season — not of how they were smothered by the Crimson Tide.

Brossette’s 13-yard scoring run in the second quarter was indicative of that on a run up the middle.

He kept his legs churning after being contacted by several Arkansas defenders, but his offensive line came to his aid and helped push the pile about 8 yards until Brossette finally crossed the goal line.

“This was a big game for us, especially for the guys up front,” Brossette said. “We had to get their confidence back. When you get beat like that (against Alabama), your confidence is going to be down.

“It was a good team win. … We wanted to get our mojo back.”

But like that run, it wasn’t easy for much of the game — although Clyde Edwards-Helaire also had a 12-yard touchdown burst early in the third quarter that gave the Tigers a 21-3 advantage.

“It was important to get this win and put last week behind us,” Edwards-Helaire said. “(Brossette’s) touchdown was huge. At that point, we felt like we were physically stronger than them, and we thought we could run the ball on them.”

LSU managed 164 rushing yards, but the Tigers needed every one of them — particularly 16-yard runs by quarterback Joe Burrow and Brossette on its final possession after Arkansas stormed back from a 24-3 deficit with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to suddenly make it a game.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Arkansas, which ranked ninth in the Southeastern Conference in rushing defense at 153.6 yards per game, held LSU to 3.4 yards per carry on 48 attempts — thanks to putting an extra defender in the box.

LSU takes down Arkansas with smashmouth play on frigid night in Fayetteville FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The lead had been all too comfortable, the three-score cushion that evaporated into the cold November air.

“They added an extra guy in the box, but there’s nothing we can do about that,” Brossette said. “It’s up to us as running backs to make somebody miss.”

But the last two positive runs by Burrow and Brossette, as well as a 6-yarder by Brossette, helped LSU run out the final 5:27 and survive Arkansas’ last-gasp attempt at getting a game-tying touchdown.

Brossette finished with 90 yards on 23 carries, while Edwards-Helaire, who was stopped on a fourth-and-1 run that led to Arkansas' second touchdown of the final quarter, netted 56 yards on 17 attempts.

Burrow, who was sacked on back-to-back plays in the second quarter for 15 yards in losses, had 15 yards on seven attempts.

Still, the yardage they rushed for was a big relief.

“There’s no doubt that this game was more about getting our identity back,” Edwards-Helaire said. “It was about being LSU Tigers and running the ball at will. That’s what coach (Ed Orgeron) wanted.”