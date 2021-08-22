Editor's note: This is the sixth in a series of stories on the 2021 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are Aug. 28 in Natchitoches.
Growing up in the early 1960s in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Pat Henry and his four younger brothers had little trouble deciding what career path they would take.
In their minds, there was nothing wrong with wanting to be a doctor, lawyer, banker or police officer.
It’s just that getting into the Henry family business was at the top of their list, and there was no question they would follow in the footsteps of their late grandfather and father.
So, coaching it was.
Granddad Gwinn Henry, the head football coach and track coach at Kansas, Missouri and New Mexico in the 1920s and 1930s, made it his life’s work.
Gwinn Jr., better known as “Bub,” took the baton from his father and became a high school track coach before joining legendary New Mexico coach Hugh Hackett’s staff in 1961.
Growing up in that environment, all that remained was for Bub Henry’s five sons — Pat, twins Mark and Matt, Timmy and Roben — to catch the coaching bug as well.
“We didn’t have a choice,” Pat Henry said with a chuckle. “I’m just glad my dad and grandfather weren’t bricklayers. We would have a bricklaying company, and we’d all be doing that right now.”
Perhaps. But if there was a bricklaying hall of fame, Henry, who's become one of the most successful coaches in collegiate track and field history in 34 combined seasons at LSU and Texas A&M, would probably be in it.
Henry and his entire family, including mom, Dona, were inducted into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame in 1998. He’s also been enshrined in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (2002) and Texas Sports (2017) halls.
Another honor comes this month when the scholarly looking 70-year-old Henry takes his place in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame after guiding his teams to 36 NCAA men’s and women’s titles — 27 of them in a remarkable 17-year stay at LSU from 1988 to 2004.
The 36 NCAA titles rank third all time behind Jim Steen, who won 50 Division III swimming and diving titles at Kenyon College, and Arkansas’ John McDonnell, who piled up 40 Division I men’s championships in cross country and indoor/outdoor track.
Henry is among the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 being enshrined Aug. 28 to culminate a three-day induction celebration in Natchitoches.
The latest honor comes more than six decades after deciding he would follow the career path of his grandfather and father.
“The environment around my home was coaching,” he said. “From the time I was a real young kid, I’m thinking that I’m going to be a coach.”
Henry acknowledged long ago that his early exposure to the sport at his father’s side helped him get to where he is today.
“I’ve always felt comfortable being in that setting, talking with athletes and being around athletes; that’s a big part of it,” he said. “Some people are intimidated in those types of environments, but I grew up around it and was never intimidated by it.
“If you could communicate with the athletes and you knew what you were doing, you could be successful with it.”
Successful is a word that has become synonymous with Henry since he began working with high school athletes while still a student at New Mexico in 1972.
After starting out as an assistant, he quickly became a successful head coach when he won four state titles at Hobbs High School in New Mexico and two national titles at Blinn (Texas) Junior College — all by the time he was 35.
Then, after being hred in June 1987 by then-LSU athletic director Joe Dean, Henry enjoyed unparalleled and immediate success beginning the next spring.
The Lady Tigers won the NCAA outdoor title for the second year in a row, then claimed the next nine to make it 11 consecutive national outdoor titles — a Division I record that still stands. They also won 10 indoor championships in that stretch.
When his 1989 LSU men’s team claimed the NCAA title, the first for the school in 56 years, the Lady Tigers also won.
It was the first time a school swept the outdoor titles in the same year, a feat LSU repeated a year later.
But after 17 seasons there, then-Texas A&M athletic director Bill Byrne, an old family friend, called and lured him to College Station, Texas.
“Leaving LSU was extremely difficult,” Henry said. “We had been there 17 years and LSU was really good to (wife) Gail and me. Both of our children got their degrees there, so it was a fantastic place for us.
“I was at the point in my life that I was still young enough to where if I was going to make any kind of career move I needed to do it then,” he said. “LSU is still huge in our hearts and it’s been very, very important to us.”