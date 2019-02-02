One week ago, the LSU men’s basketball team had the “Miracle in Missouri.”
On Saturday night, the Tigers didn’t have another one in them in their Southeastern Conference matchup with Arkansas.
Down 18 points with 13:45 to play in the game, No. 19 LSU fought back to grab a one-point lead three times in the final four minutes before Arkansas came away with a hard-fought 90-89 win in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The loss ended three impressive winning streaks for LSU, which couldn’t pull this one out in front of a sellout crowd of 13,311 fans.
The Tigers had won 18 home games in a row dating to last season and had strung together 10 consecutive wins this season — including a perfect 7-0 mark to tie No. 1 Tennessee at the top of the SEC standings.
But it all came to a screeching halt for LSU (17-4, 7-1 SEC) when Arkansas (13-8, 4-4) came in and put on an incredible shooting clinic.
The red-hot Razorbacks, who connected on 58.3 percent of their field-goal attempts, were especially impressive from beyond the 3-point arc in shooting 54.2 percent while making 13 of 24 attempts.
The game was reminiscent of last week’s wild contest with Missouri when LSU trailed by 14 points with 2:08 remaining before a 15-1 run sent the game to overtime where Will Wade’s team prevailed 86-80 in a thriller.
On Saturday night, Wade was asked if there was a teachable moment in his team’s first loss in conference play.
“Well, we’ve been cruising for this for a while,” he said candidly. “It was kind of the same as Missouri; we kind of escaped that.
“When you walk a tightrope like we’ve been walking a tightrope for about two weeks, you’re eventually going to fall off. We fell off today.”
LSU took its last lead at 89-88 on two Javonte Smart free throws with 2:01 left, but the Tigers lost an opportunity to stretch it with 36 seconds left as the excited crowd sensed another big play coming for a three-point lead.
But Tremont Waters’ alley-oop pass to Marlon Taylor, who was soaring to the basket along the baseline, was too high for Taylor to gather in — opening the door for Arkansas to go back in front.
It was the last of a season-high 21 turnovers by LSU, which came into the game averaging 14.0 for the season.
“We can’t turn the ball over … we turned the ball over 19 times at their place,” Wade said of the Tigers’ 94-88 overtime win in Fayetteville on Jan. 12. “You can’t turn it over 21 times.”
Using that miscue, Arkansas, which had three players foul out, regained the lead on a basket by Mason Jones with 22 seconds to play at 90-89.
Then, Naz Reid and Smart missed short jumpers with good looks at the basket in the final 9 seconds. Reid’s off-balance, desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer bounced off the front of the iron.
“We need to play hard from the jump and not wait until the end of the game, or when we’re down, to play hard,” said Reid, who led LSU with 19 points and 10 rebounds. “We need to be ready to go from the jump against any team.”
In addition to Reid, Smart had 18 points, while Skylar Mays (17), Waters (12) and Kavell Bigby-Williams (10) also finished in double figures.
Arkansas forward Daniel Gafford, who torched LSU for a career-high 32 points in the first matchup, had a game-high 23 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 2:01 left and the Razorbacks up 88-87.
Gafford was 11 of 15 from the field.
Isaiah Joe and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, who each made four 3-pointers and combined to go 8 of 14 from long range, finished with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Jalen Harris added 11 points and Jones 10.
Before its late rally, LSU, which outscored Arkansas at the free-throw line 32-7 and out-rebounded the visitors 44-20, last led at the 14:18 mark of the first half.
Arkansas was in front for the next 30½ minutes before LSU regained the lead even though the Razorbacks continued to light it up from the field throughout the Tigers’ run down the stretch.
“We were just not playing hard,” Mays said. “Once we got down, we were able to do some of the same things we did against Missouri, but it just wasn’t enough today.”