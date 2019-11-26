BR.lsualabamamain.111019. 2020 bf.jpg
Buy Now

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs the ball as LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) blocks Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) and Alabama defensive back Jared Mayden (21) looks to make the stop dduring the second half of LSU's football game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU won 46-41.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Junior Saahdiq Charles will start at left tackle this weekend against Texas A&M, coach Ed Orgeron said, after Charles sat out the last two games.

Charles has rotated in-and-out of the lineup throughout the season, missing six games because of what Orgeron has called "coach's decisions." He has played LSU's most difficult opponents.

With Charles back at left tackle this weekend, senior Adrian Magee will shift back inside to left guard, Orgeron said. Magee played left tackle the past two games, and sophomore Ed Ingram played left guard.

During his press conference on Monday, Orgeron was asked if Charles, who has started 22 games at left tackle, will play the rest of the season.

"Saahdiq is available this game," Orgeron said. "That's all I can say right now. I know for sure he's going to be available this game, and hopefully he's available the rest of the season. But we've got to take that one game at a time."

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments