Junior Saahdiq Charles will start at left tackle this weekend against Texas A&M, coach Ed Orgeron said, after Charles sat out the last two games.
Charles has rotated in-and-out of the lineup throughout the season, missing six games because of what Orgeron has called "coach's decisions." He has played LSU's most difficult opponents.
With Charles back at left tackle this weekend, senior Adrian Magee will shift back inside to left guard, Orgeron said. Magee played left tackle the past two games, and sophomore Ed Ingram played left guard.
During his press conference on Monday, Orgeron was asked if Charles, who has started 22 games at left tackle, will play the rest of the season.
"Saahdiq is available this game," Orgeron said. "That's all I can say right now. I know for sure he's going to be available this game, and hopefully he's available the rest of the season. But we've got to take that one game at a time."