Like everyone else who follows college football, LSU director of strength and conditioning Tommy Moffitt is waiting to find out if and when the games will go on after the greatest danger passes from the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike most people, Moffitt’s job is to make sure LSU’s players are physically ready to train for the 2020 season, whether it can be played on time or begins later than scheduled.

“My biggest concern is player safety,” Moffitt said Monday night on LSU’s in-house radio show, “LSU Sixty.” “It’s my responsibility to make sure they’re in shape before we start any form of training camp.

"For me to do my job, I feel I would need at least a month to prepare."

Moffitt said he and his staff meet once a week to discuss projects they’re working on. One of the things they’ve been gaming out are various timelines depending on when the season would start. LSU is currently set to open the season Sept. 5 in Tiger Stadium against UTSA.

“We need possible scenarios from June to August,” Moffitt said. “I’m getting my staff and myself ready for whatever happens.”

Like the rest of the campus, LSU’s athletic facilities are closed to its student-athletes except for some dining and medical support. Moffitt said he and his staff are in constant contact with the football players, whether they are still in Baton Rouge or back in their hometowns, having crafted training plans to help them work out on their own.

“On Thursday (March) 12th, they gave us the news and told us that we would have an opportunity to visit with the team (the next) Monday, and that would be our last time with them until April,” Moffitt said. “As a staff we immediately started creating a plan, something we felt our players would be able to do while they were away.”

As it turned out, the Tigers never got back together for spring practice. After originally suspending all spring competition and practice through April 15, the Southeastern Conference announced March 17 that all sports seasons and practices would be canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

With no players to supervise hands on, Moffitt said the staff has continue to refine workout plans for the team.

“Late (Sunday) night we sent them out phase two of that” plan, Moffitt said. “It’s something for the guys to do before we meet up, hopefully in June.”

Moffitt didn’t elaborate on why he thought June could be a starting date for the Tigers to be allowed to get back to training, though he did say the feedback he’s been getting on player workouts has been good.

“I’m really happy with where they are,” Moffitt said, “the work they’re doing. It’s really neat to talk to them, and they share videos of the stuff they’re doing. We get videos of guys pushing cars or dad’s pickup truck up and down the driveway.

“I have a friend of mine in the neighborhood who rides his bike on the levee every day. He said, ‘You wouldn’t believe the number of players I see running the levee (near campus) every day.' I know they’re doing the best they can do. I feel good about where we are right now.”