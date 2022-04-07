Grant Taylor knows how to get that one discolored square on the Rubik’s cube to match the others.
The right-hander is a calculated perfectionist, so when he allows a runner on base, it’s just one piece out of place, and he’ll have to sort through one of his five pitches to make sure the next one gets him in the right place: walking back to the dugout.
That’s what helped the freshman this fall. After some of LSU’s top hitters squared up his pitches in practice, pitching coach Jason Kelly told Taylor how to adjust his grips.
“My fastball was a little bit flatter than it should be,” Taylor said. “So I've changed my grip to get a little bit more movement and kept the velo (velocity), so that was good.”
Taylor is a problem-solver. He likes to talk numbers with his teammate, right-hander Bryce Collins, but he tries not to get too much in his head when he’s on the mound, instead taking the signals and punching them into his brain, like a calculator. Then he fires toward the strike zone.
In fact, he admits that sometimes he threw too many strikes, which is why he got lit up in fall ball.
Usually, accuracy and attention to detail work in his favor. He’s never made a B in a class and he’s a finance major.
His precision on the mound stems from his high school experience. Taylor always had the size and athleticism, but as an eighth-grader on varsity at Florence High School in Alabama, he struggled with his accuracy, and he bore the brunt of critical fans.
Taylor and the Tigers (20-9, 4-5 Southeastern Conference) will face a raucous crowd when they visit Mississippi State (18-12, 4-5) at Dudy-Noble Field in Starkville, Mississippi. The series begins at 7 p.m. Friday.
Taylor’s high school pitching coach, Jeff Henry — the dad of former LSU pitcher Cole Henry — said Taylor’s poise is what enabled him to move up in the pecking order within LSU's staff.
“He learned that by watching these older guys, how to respond when you're having trouble or when you find success. Those are the kind of the things that make a pitcher,” Henry said. “He was a hard thrower and people knew him, and he couldn’t throw strikes as much when he was younger because he had a young body. But now he’s throwing 97 mph and finding the strike zone pretty regularly.”
When Taylor was looking at schools, it wasn’t just LSU’s reputation for big crowds and star players that drew him. It was the routine and the allotted study times. At first, he thought about becoming a dentist. Now he says he wants to be a financial analyst like his dad.
“He likes that structure that doesn't afford a lot of downtime, because then you kind of have to figure out what to do with it,” said his dad, Kin Taylor.
It’s true: Grant once hurt his elbow in fifth grade and couldn’t play baseball. He wasn’t sure what to do until he saw his math teacher could solve a Rubik's cube. So he spent his time mastering the craft, to the point where he could solve one in 25 seconds.
“I went crazy into Rubik's cubes, learning all these different strategies,” Taylor said. “I can still solve one in under 45 seconds if you give it to me right now.”
Kin claims he’s not sure where his son gets his math brain and affinity for structure — and yet Kin, the financial analyst, has a detailed Excel spreadsheet of all three of his sons’ college baseball schedules. (Yes, he has three sons playing college baseball.)
Kin has their schedules down to the detail of every hotel’s phone number and the probabilities of which sons might be pitching on a given day, so he and his wife, Emily, can ensure they can travel from Florence, Alabama, to the optimum number of games their sons are pitching.
The challenge is that all three are relievers. The eldest, Collin Taylor, is at UAB; middle brother Evan is at Arkansas; and Grant, the youngest, at LSU. You never know for sure when any of them might make an appearance.
The spreadsheet, color-coded in purple (LSU), red (Arkansas), green (UAB) and even blue for their daughter’s golf schedule, has worked so far. They made it to the first game Grant pitched, at Louisiana Tech. Then, after he didn’t pitch in the Friday game at Florida, the two drove to Gainesville and saw Grant pitch Sunday.
“My dad likes to do a lot of weird stuff like that. He’s super-proud of that spreadsheet and shows it to everybody,” Evan said.
This weekend and next weekend will be family affairs. Grant’s cousin, Slate Alford, is an infielder for Mississippi State, and next weekend, Taylor plays against Evan.
That brings back a memory — one in which Grant himself wasn't pitching, but knew what it took to fix a struggling pitcher who was one out away from victory.
Alford used to pitch, and Grant was his catcher when they were playing 11-and-under travel ball. One time, Alford’s lack of command on the mound started to bug Grant behind the plate.
“I went out there, and I was like, ‘Dude, it’s hot out here; get it together,’ ” Grant said. “He got the next two outs.”