If he wasn't playing tight end, what position would LSU senior Foster Moreau play?
That was the question Moreau fielded from a young reporter during an interview Friday as part of Fiesta Bowl media festivities.
Moreau, who played high school football at Jesuit in New Orleans, said quarterback or running back would be an obvious choice. However, he'd play place kicker if he was to switch positions.
His reasoning was pretty great. Take a look.
"Everyone seems to really like Cole Tracy, and I don't really know why," Moreau said, taking a fun jab at his teammate. "He doesn't really do too much but kick the ball through the uprights."
Moreau's comments were obviously in jest.
Tracy was a finalist for the Lou Groza award, which goes to the top place kicker in the country.
After picking kicker as his new position of choice, Moreau added that he'd want to participate on kickoffs, too, so that he'd "have a chance to go down and hit someone."