It's been three days since LSU announced a separation agreement with head coach Ed Orgeron at season's end, and speculation on who will be the next head coach of the Tigers continues.

On Monday, SEC coaches Jimbo Fisher and Lane Kiffin were asked if they had interest in the LSU job and both downplayed their interest or denied speaking on the possibility.

Tuesday afternoon, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the LSU job and his name appearing on a shortlist of coaches the Tigers may be interested in. Swinney kept his answer short and sweet.

"This is the only Death Valley I'm concerned about right here, that's for sure," Swinney responded.

When Coach Dabo Swinney is asked about LSU looking to go big and have a big time list with his name on it. pic.twitter.com/fMMZjQK2uN — Amanda Keane (@AmandaKeaneTV) October 19, 2021

Swinney has been Clemson's coach full time since 2009, and similar to Orgeron, took over the team as an interim coach before becoming the head coach. Since 2009, Swinney is 144-35 as a head coach for the Tigers, winning two National Championships in his tenure (2016, 2018).

These two coaches met in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, when LSU captured their third ever title after a historic season. Swinney has long been rumored to succeed Nick Saban at Alabama when he decides to move on.

LSU will be on the road this Saturday to take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 2:30 pm CT. The Tigers will be looking to pick up their second straight win against an AP Top 20 team.