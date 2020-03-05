Ja'Marr Chase will next wear LSU's coveted No. 7 jersey.

The New Orleans native was an All-American as a true sophomore, the second player to win the Biletnikoff Award in school history, a unanimous All-American wide receiver who set single-season Southeastern Conference records in receiving yards (1,780) and touchdowns (20) in 2019.

Chase was the first receiver in LSU history to record three 200-yard games in a season, and he was the top target for quarterback Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy in LSU's national championship season.

"He’s very deserving of having the opportunity to be the next LSU player to wear number 7," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement. "I know he will do a great job of representing that number and all of those who have worn the number 7 before him.”

The former four-star from Rummel High enters the 2020 season as the Tigers' offense top returning play-maker, and, as he continues the jersey tradition of Tiger greats like Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu and Grant Delpit, he's laid a promising foundation that could lead to him becoming one of the best wide receivers to ever play at LSU.

“We don’t believe in low expectations," Chase said in a video released by the athletic department. "When we set a goal, we surpass it. When we surpass it, we set a new one. That’s the LSU standard of performance. And like the three letters on our chest, it never changes. The only thing that does is the name on our back.”

Last season, No. 7 was worn by former safety Grant Delpit, who left Baton Rouge early for the NFL draft, where he is projected by some as a potential first-round pick. Delpit became the third player in school history to win the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's top defensive back, joining Peterson (2010) and Morris Claiborne (2011).

Delpit had guessed that All-American cornerback Derek Stingley would wear No. 7 in 2020, although Chase had crossed his mind as a possibility.

"Hopefully that thing can stay in the DB room the next couple years," Delpit said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "... There's a list of guys that deserve it: Ja'Marr Chase, Stingley. But you know, Chase got No. 1 so I think Stingley should move from No. 24 to No. 7. That's just my opinion. No pressure there."

Oftentimes, Chase made scintillating plays in 2019 as if there was no pressure there at all.

After recording eight catches for 147 yards in LSU's 45-38 win at Texas, and, against Vanderbilt,Chase became the third player in school history to record four touchdown receptions in a single game.

When Stingley intercepted Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the Tigers end zone late in the fourth quarter of a one-score game, it was Chase who caught the back-breaking, 54-yard touchdown pass that set the final score in LSU's 42-28 win in Tiger Stadium.

In LSU's historic 46-41 victory at Alabama, Chase evaded a defender after catching a deep pass for a 33-yard touchdown on LSU's first drive of the game, which gave the Tigers their first lead over the Crimson Tide since 2014.

Chase recorded 21 catches for 568 yards and seven touchdown receptions in the next three games — including his second 200-yard performance against Ole Miss — and closed out the regular season with a three-game total that surpassed a full-season's output by most receivers.

Then, when LSU was down 7-0 to Clemson in the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, it was Chase who broke away from defenders for a 52-yard touchdown that tied the game.

And it was Chase who caught the 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter of that championship game to give LSU the go-ahead lead in its 42-25 victory over Clemson, its fourth national championship in school history.

"To say I had all my goals written down on my mirror, I accomplished every goal I wrote down," Chase said at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome that night, where he recorded nine catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns. "I've got to come up with new goals now."

Chase enters the offseason as the offense's most explosive play-maker, a wide receiver who projected starting quarterback Myles Brennan will be targeting as the Tigers begin their championship defense in 2020.

Chase is the second wide receiver in the past five seasons to wear the coveted No. 7.

D.J. Chark wore the number from 2014 to 2017, just before he was selected in the second round, No. 61 overall of the 2018 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chark led the Tigers with 874 yards and three touchdowns receiving in 2018, when he was named Second-Team All-SEC and returned two punts for touchdowns. He finished his career with 1,817 all-purpose yards.

Former wide receiver Jonathan Giles, who transferred to Texas Southern, briefly wore the number in 2018. Giles only wore the number for five games, switching to No. 12 before the Florida game after Orgeron asked if the number was giving him too much pressure.

Chark was among the many former LSU players who voiced their approval on social media Thursday afternoon.

"Sheeesh!" Chark tweeted. "2020 bout to be (fire)."

New Orleans Advocate | Times-Picayune sports reporter Amie Just contributed to this report.

