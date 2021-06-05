EUGENE, Ore. — Giovanni DiGiacomo fouled off one pitch. He fouled off two. The bases were loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning, LSU sat on the verge of elimination and the junior without a hit Saturday afternoon kept fouling pitches.

DiGiacomo wanted to see what Central Connecticut State pitcher Jake Neuman had in his arsenal. He had already faced Neuman once and grounded out on the first pitch. So now, with a chance to win the game, DiGiacomo took his time as he tried to hit a ball out of the infield.

Finally, after four straight foul tips, DiGiacomo stretched his bat and poked a ground ball up the middle. It scooted past Neuman and underneath the glove of Central Connecticut State's diving second baseman, who sank his head against the artificial turf inside PK Park.

That was all LSU needed. Junior Gavin Dugas scored from third, and the Tigers won 6-5, able to avoid elimination from the NCAA tournament for at least one more day.

“I was fortunate enough to get that one pitch and stay through it enough,” DiGiacomo said. “I’m happy I got the opportunity.”

LSU (35-23) will play Gonzaga at 5 p.m. CT Sunday afternoon in another elimination game. If the Tigers win, they will face Oregon in the regional final Sunday night. LSU has to win both games to force a winner-take-all game Monday.

“We get to play another day and take it one game at a time,” coach Paul Mainieri said. He smiled. “I’m just happy I get to keep working.”

Long before DiGiacomo won the game, Mainieri, who will retire at the end of the season, spent a sleepless night trying to create a lineup that would break LSU out of an offensive slump. The Tigers had scored one run over their last two games. Mainieri spoke to his youngest son, Tommy.

“Dad,” Mainieri remembered his son saying, “why don’t you go back to what you did at the beginning of the year and put Crews at the top of the order?”

Mainieri liked the idea. He placed freshman Dylan Crews back in the leadoff spot, hoping Crews would begin the game with an extra-base hit. Crews smiled when he saw his name in the lineup. Then he homered in his first at-bat, giving LSU a 1-0 lead. The Tigers scored another run and recorded three hits in the first inning, nearly matching their total during a shutout loss the night before.

“I really like the leadoff spot,” Crews said. “I know I’m going to get pitched to a lot more.”

But as soon as LSU pulled ahead, Central Connecticut State (28-15) pounced on Ma’Khail Hilliard in the top of the second inning. The senior right-hander allowed two straight singles. After recording the first out, Hilliard induced a pop up. DiGiacomo misread the ball. It dropped into shallow center field. One run scored.

On Hilliard’s next pitch, Dan Covino crushed a double over Dugas’ head, driving in two more runs. Hilliard recorded what should have been the final out of the inning, but then he allowed a towering home run that landed on a building behind right field. LSU suddenly trailed 5-2.

Hilliard settled after that inning, delivering two more scoreless frames, and in the bottom of the third, Crews hit another home run. Five batters later, junior Drew Bianco tied the game on a two-run double.

The next six innings passed without a run. Freshman Garrett Edwards silenced Central Connecticut State, and Dylan Sabia did the same to LSU. Edwards allowed just two hits in his longest appearance this season. He retired 14 of the 16 batters he faced.

"We couldn’t have won without the job he did today," Mainieri said.

Finally, DiGiacomo approached the plate with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 10th. LSU's players stood along the edge of the dugout with their hats turned backward. DiGiacomo didn't have a hit in four previous at-bats.

"I knew as soon as he got up, the game was over," Crews said. "He was due."

DiGiacomo understood he needed to do nothing more than hit a ball out of the infield. He watched Neuman’s first two pitches sail high. Mainieri let him swing in a 2-0 count.

“I had a lot of confidence in him,” Mainieri said. “I knew he’d have a very disciplined approach.”

Four foul tips later, DiGiacomo delivered, pulling LSU back from the offseason. The players sprinted out of the dugout and jumped through the infield, forming a celebratory huddle.

As DiGiacomo felt his jersey get ripped off in the midst of it all, he remembered LSU will get to play for at least one more day and hugged his teammates.