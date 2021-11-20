ULM AT LSU
8 p.m. Saturday • Tiger Stadium • ESPN2
Line: LSU by 29
Let’s be honest here: Saturday’s LSU-ULM game in Tiger Stadium, as columnist Scott Rabalais puts it, is about as unanticipated and uninteresting as an LSU football contest can get.
That’s because the real game is afoot. LSU’s search for a new coach is about to speed up, perhaps as soon as the clock hits all zeroes late Saturday night.
That’s why you’re reading, isn’t it? Be honest. We won’t tell anyone. The good news is, we’ve got you covered. We’re here to explain why the coaching carousel is starting sooner and sooner in college football, and what the next few days and weeks will look like as Scott Woodward’s far-and-wide search enters crunch time.
Here's everything you need to know before LSU and ULM tee it up for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2.
COVER STORY: THE (EARLY) COACHING CAROUSEL
The coaching carousel has never spun so fast so early. While midseason firings have become more common over the years, there are already 12 FBS jobs open, including the one at LSU. Why is this happening? Several reasons. Wilson Alexander explains it all.
SCOTT RABALAIS:
Saturday’s game against ULM isn’t the real game. The real game likely involves LSU’s pursuit of someone on this list: Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Oregon’s Mario Cristobal and UL's Billy Napier.
PREDICTIONS:
You want game predictions? Of course you do. See why our writers picked what they picked. Wilson Alexander, Scott Rabalais, Sheldon Mickles and Leah Vann weigh in on Saturday's game.
BEST GAMES OF THE WEEK:
You've got lots of options Saturday. Our own Sheldon Mickles is here with a handy guide, breaking down the top five matchups to watch — starting with Michigan State-Ohio State.
INSIDE THE BETTING LINE:
This is the first time the Tigers have been favored by more than four touchdowns against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since beating Arkansas 56-20 as a 41½-point favorite on Nov. 23, 2019. Also: More on LSU's history of covering against Sun Belt teams and more.
FOUR KEYS TO VICTORY:
Hey, it’s already been a long season. It’ll feel even longer if LSU doesn’t handle its business Saturday. Leah Vann breaks down how they’ll do it — and yes, they should do it easily.
A LOOK AT ULM’s TOP PLAYERS:
LSU plays its final nonconference game of the season Saturday against UL-Monroe in Tiger Stadium. Here are the top three players to watch for the Warhawks.
SEC RANKINGS, FROM Nos. 1-14:
Did LSU really tumble to No. 12 in Sheldon Mickles' rankings this week? Yes, the Tigers did. Georgia, of course, is No. 1, and Alabama can clinch the West. Here’s a look at where each team stands, from Nos. 1-14. There’s always a surprise or two in here.
FINALLY:
Because the next few weeks are sure to be pretty wild.