The LSU women’s basketball team remains in The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the third straight week, climbing up one spot to No. 21 on Monday.
The Tigers have won eight straight games and were 9-1 heading into Monday afternoon's game against Clemson in West Palm Beach, Florida.
LSU will also face Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the West Palm Beach Invitational.
Associated Press women's basketball Top 25 (Dec. 20)
1. South Carolina (11-0)
2. Stanford (8-2)
3. Louisville (10-1)
4. Arizona (10-0)
5. North Carolina State (11-2)
6. Maryland (9-3)
7. Tennessee (9-1)
8. Indiana (9-2)
9. Michigan (11-1)
10. Baylor (9-2)
11. Connecticut (6-3)
12. Texas (8-1)
13t. Georgia (10-1)
13t. Iowa State (11-1)
15. Iowa (6-2)
16. Duke (9-1)
17. Georgia Tech (9-2)
18. South Florida (8-3)
19. BYU (9-1)
20. Notre Dame (10-2)
21. LSU (9-1)
22. Kentucky (7-3)
23. Texas A&M (9-2)
24. Ohio State (8-2)
25. North Carolina (10-0)