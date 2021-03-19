The LSU gymnasts won the Southeastern Conference Championship meet the last time it was held in 2019.

And the time before that.

And the time before that.

After a two-year hiatus, and with a team that gets about two-thirds of its scoring from its talented freshmen and sophomores, can the Tigers’ run of past titles give them any meaningful lift in pursuit of a fourth straight trophy?

Senior Sami Durante suggests that it can.

“We’re pretty confident going in because we have won the last three,” Durante said Thursday. “We’ve earned that confidence.”

Confidence that will be on display at Saturday night in this year’s SEC Championship at the Von Braun Center Probst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama. The meet is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.

Past Tiger teams have prowled all across the SEC footprint in pursuit of one of the most prized prizes in women’s collegiate gymnastics. They won in Florida’s backyard in 2017 in Jacksonville, won again in 2018 in St. Louis and triumphed a third straight time in their own backyard in 2019 before an SEC meet record 10,500 fans at the Smoothie King Center.

This year’s championship was supposed to be held in New Orleans, but was moved to Huntsville because of attendance restrictions. As it is, only 2,088 fans will be permitted inside the Von Braun Center for both sessions.

No. 5-seeded Kentucky, No. 6 Auburn and No. 8 Missouri will compete at 2:30 p.m., while No. 7 Georgia has withdrawn with COVID-19 issues.

LSU, the No. 2 seed, will go in the evening session with No. 1 seed and SEC regular-season champion Florida, No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Arkansas.

Despite LSU’s winning ways in this meet, the fact remains most of the Tigers have yet to compete in a postseason meet. That includes LSU’s top three gymnasts: sophomore Kiya Johnson, freshman Haleigh Bryant and sophomore Alyona Shchennikova.

Perhaps for that reason, coach Jay Clark has chosen to emphasize a low-key approach, enjoying the moment, not getting caught up in the pressure to perform.

“I told them I want them to relax, take it all in,” Clark said. “Enjoy the trip. Enjoy the meals we share. Take each moment and be present and enjoy the process.

LSU gymnastics: Tigers at their healthiest in years heading into SEC Championship meet The week off between the end of the regular season and Saturday’s SEC Gymnastics Championship meet apparently suited the LSU Tigers well.

“We’re a great team and we know that. Make no mistake, we are here to win it. But this is a celebration of what they’ve done so far. I’m proud of this team and where they are. I want them to relax and be true to their identity.”

LSU has had a choppy season at times, at one point losing three regular-season SEC dual meets in a row. That losing streak started with the Tigers’ best score, a 198.150-198.050 defeat by Florida, and was snapped by a 197.875-196.175 win over Missouri two weeks ago. It was the SEC’s best score on the final regular-season weekend.

The Tigers spent most of their season with Johnson, a three-time All-American as a freshman, not competing as an all-arounder because of a lingering Achilles’ tendon problem. But she returned to the floor fresh against Mizzou and responded with a perfect 10. She and Florida’s Trinity Thomas are the only gymnasts in the country with two 10s on floor in 2021.

Florida, tied for first nationally with Oklahoma, was the last team before LSU to win the SEC title in 2016 and is the team to beat again this year. But both squads know full well the Tigers were one landed floor pass by Bryant away from beating the Gators on Feb. 12 in Baton Rouge.

Bryant fell, however, and LSU fell in its next two dual meets against Alabama and Kentucky.

Clark believes his team is building toward that all-important postseason peak. He said they had the season’s best intrasquad meet Wednesday and is healthier going into the postseason than the Tigers have been in years.

“Each season and each team has a pace,” he said. “I don’t know if we didn’t hit the mark perfectly.”

The Tigers will start on uneven bars, then go on to balance beam, floor and finish on vault. Florida, as the No. 1 seed, will have the Olympic rotation of vault, bars, beam and floor.

An underlying story for LSU will be how it does against other teams from around the nation. The Tigers’ NQS (National Qualifying Score) is still excellent at 197.700, but LSU slipped to No. 4 behind Michigan (197.788) this week after the Wolverines posted a 198.100 last time out against Maryland.

NQS will go a long way toward determining which teams are the No. 1 seeds in the four NCAA regionals when the NCAA field is revealed Monday.

Needing a clutch performance, will the Tigers thrive in what has become their element, the SEC Championship meet?

Again, Durante thinks so.

“We know how good we are,” she said. “We just have to go have fun and do what we do.”