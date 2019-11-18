LSU surpassed expectations but still fell short of the goal: So, what to make of this season?

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) rushes for a touchdown against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

 David J. Phillip

LSU vs. Texas A&M will kickoff at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 and will be broadcast by ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning.

The game will be played at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers will look remain perfect on the season and make up for last year's 74-72 seven-overtime loss to the Aggies.

Alabama at Auburn will be aired in the 2:30 p.m. time slot on CBS.

You can see the full slate of week 14 SEC games here.

