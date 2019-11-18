LSU vs. Texas A&M will kickoff at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 and will be broadcast by ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning.
The game will be played at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
The Tigers will look remain perfect on the season and make up for last year's 74-72 seven-overtime loss to the Aggies.
Alabama at Auburn will be aired in the 2:30 p.m. time slot on CBS.
You can see the full slate of week 14 SEC games here.
📺 times and networks announced for games on November 30: https://t.co/PwPdhejY3H pic.twitter.com/lefBUlz3Fo— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 18, 2019
