The LSU basketball team improved to 2-1 on its tour of Spain on Tuesday with a 107-78 blowout of the Barcelona All-Stars in Barcelona.

LSU, which had six players in double figures in Saturday's 111-86 rout of the Valencia All-Stars, had seven against Barcelona. All 12 players who dressed out scored.

Courtese Cooper and Marshall Graves led the way with 13 points each, while James Bishop and Charles Manning had 12 apiece.

Emmitt Williams and Trendon Watford added 11 each and Aundre Hyatt chipped in with 10 for the Tigers, who led 31-22 after one quarter and 62-45 at halftime.

LSU knocked down 39 of 74 field-goal attempts with 10 made 3-point baskets, while Barcelona was 23 of 70 with 16 3-pointers.

The Tigers won the rebounding battle 47-28 and had 26 assists on its 39 made baskets.

LSU closes out its four-game Spain exhibition tour at 5 a.m. CDT Wednesday against FC Barcelona Silver. There will be no TV, radio or live streaming.

