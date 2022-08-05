BR.floridalsu.022121 HS 3193.JPG
STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon has completed the nonconference part of his first schedule with the Tigers.

According to a contract obtained by The Advocate, LSU will take on Texas-Arlington in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Dec. 2 — or Nov. 30.

While the game is set for Dec. 2, both schools have agreed to move it to the "secondary date" of Nov. 30 if the LSU volleyball team is practicing or playing at home in the NCAA tournament on Dec. 2.

The contract calls for Texas-Arlington to receive a payout of $85,000 for the contest, but it will collect another $10,000 if the game is moved to Nov. 30.

The contest with UTA is the 13th and final nonconference game for LSU, giving McMahon's team the maximum 31 regular-season games allowed by the NCAA.

LSU already knows it's 18 Southeastern Conference opponents, but the league has yet to announce dates and tip times.

LSU basketball schedule

Nov. 9: Missouri-Kansas City

Nov. 12: Arkansas State

Nov. 17: UNO

Nov. 21: vs. Illinois State

(at Cayman Islands Classic)

Nov. 22: vs. Akron or Western Kentucky

(at Cayman Islands Classic)

Nov. 23: TBA

(at Cayman Islands Classic)

Nov. 27: Wofford

Dec. 2: Texas-Arlington

(game will move to Nov. 30 if LSU volleyball is hosting an NCAA tournament game)

Dec. 10: vs. Wake Forest

(at Holiday Hoopsgiving, Atlanta)

Dec. 13: North Carolina Central

Dec. 17: Winthrop

Dec. 21: East Tennessee State

Jan. 28: Texas Tech

(Big 12/SEC Challenge)

SEC opponents

Home

Alabama

Arkansas

Texas A&M

Florida

Missouri

Auburn

South Carolina

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

AWAY

Alabama

Arkansas

Texas A&M

Florida

Missouri

Georgia

Kentucky

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

