There isn't another LSU rivalry filled with more memorable games than the Tigers' series with Ole Miss. Finding five memorable games isn't the problem. The problem is trimming the list.
Oct. 31, 1959
LSU 7, Ole Miss 3
Billy Cannon’s 89-yard Halloween night punt return wins him the Heisman Trophy and still stands as the most iconic moment in LSU football history. It would, however, be a mere footnote if Cannon and Warren Rabb don’t stop Rebels quarterback Doug Elmore on the goal line in the final minute.
Nov. 1, 1969
Ole Miss 26, LSU 23
Archie Manning passes and scrambles the Rebels to a second-straight three-point win over the Tigers, costing LSU a shot at a perfect season. The 9-1 Tigers eventually choose to stay home rather than go to a lesser bowl after the Cotton Bowl picks Notre Dame to face No. 1 Texas.
Nov. 4, 1972
LSU 17, Ole Miss 16
“Entering Louisiana,” reads a sign on the Louisiana-Mississippi state line. “Set your clocks back four seconds.” Bert Jones gets off two passes in the final :04, the second to Brad Davis for a 10-yard TD after the clock hits zero. Rusty Jackson’s PAT leaves the Rebels singing the “One Second Blues.”
Nov. 22, 2003
LSU 17, Ole Miss 14
With championship hopes at stake, Matt Mauck throws a pick six on LSU’s first play. The Tigers rally for a 17-14 lead, but with 1:50 left Ole Miss faces fourth-and-10 at its 42. Defensive tackle Chad Lavalais shoves guard Doug Buckles into Eli Manning, who falls backward to end the threat.
Oct. 25, 2014
LSU 10, Ole Miss 7
LSU scores on drives of 90 and 95 yards, the second capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Jennings to Logan Stokes with 5:07 remaining. After the No. 3-ranked Rebels decline a 47-yard field goal, Bo Wallace’s pass in the end zone is intercepted by Ronald Martin with :02 left.