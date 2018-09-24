LSU starting left guard Garrett Brumfield won't play vs. Ole Miss after suffering an apparent left knee injury in the first quarter of the Tigers’ 38-21 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday.
Orgeron said he was unsure when Brumfield would be able to return.
Brumfield is the third starter LSU has lost to injury this season and the second on the offensive line. The others, starting right tackle Adrian Magee (undisclosed) and Buck linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson (left knee), suffered injuries during the season opener against Miami.
Orgeron said Magee would miss two-to-three weeks — a time frame that schedules Magee with a possible return this Saturday against Ole Miss. Orgeron said Monday that Magee and fellow starter Saahdiq Charles are questionable to play.
Charles didn't play vs. Louisiana Tech.
Projected starting right guard Ed Ingram was suspended indefinitely at the start of preseason camp after being arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor.
LSU has not had a consistent offensive line all season. With the loss of Brumfield, the Tigers will have to use its fifth combination of starting linemen against Ole Miss.
True freshman Chasen Hines, who replaced Brumfield against Louisiana Tech, is the listed backup at left guard.